Our client is all about blending technology and data to support a dynamic hospitality group with properties in South Africa, the UK, Italy, and Europe. They handle everything from tech and digital design to software engineering and data management. They’re looking for a CRM & Data Analyst who’s got a degree or diploma in an analytical or marketing field and is skilled in HubSpot and data analysis. If you’re the type who loves crafting workflows and dashboards, ensuring data is spot on, and turning insights into better customer experiences, this could be the perfect role for you. You’ll need both technical know-how and a knack for business to help the team make data-driven decisions across the board.

DUTIES:

Creation and maintenance of email workflows.

Build and manage email templates and forms.

Set up new users and manage roles and access according to GDPR legislation.

Ensure data consistency and integrity with other internal systems.

Troubleshoot and solve technical issues with the HubSpot team.

Work with their marketing teams to ensure they are getting the most out of their CRM platform.

Database cleaning, i.e., performing regular checks to maintain the health of their database.

Collaboration with marketing teams across estates to provide CRM support.

Set up automation for various internal and external processes.

Train new and existing HubSpot users across their estates.

Design and build new reports and dashboards in Tableau/Power BI/Google Looker Studio.

REQUIREMENTS:

Degree or diploma in analytical or marketing field.

Minimum 3 years’ work experience.

Experience with CRM software (e.g., HubSpot, Salesforce) beneficial.

Experience working with BI tools beneficial (Tableau/Looker/Power BI).

ATTRIBUTES:

Strong analytical and data-wrangling skills.

Interpersonal skills, including written and communication skills.

