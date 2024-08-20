Data Analyst – Gauteng Gauteng

Are you passionate about data, technology, and making a significant impact in the fintech world? We are seeking a highly skilled Data Analyst to join our dynamic team and contribute to shaping the future of digital payments across multiple African markets for a 12-month contract.

Role Purpose:

As a Data Analyst, you will play a pivotal role in our Software Engineering team, reporting to the Release Train Engineer. Your work will involve conducting full lifecycle analysis, developing analysis and reporting capabilities, and monitoring performance and quality control plans to identify areas for improvement.

Bachelor’s degree in Mathematics, Statistics, Computer Science, Engineering, Data Analytics, or related field; advanced degree preferred.

Minimum of 5 years of experience in data analytics within the financial services or fintech industry.

Data Collection and Management:

Gather and validate data from various sources, ensuring accuracy and completeness.

Design, implement, and maintain efficient database schemas, ensuring data integrity.

Performance Analysis:

Analyze software performance, identifying bottlenecks and potential vulnerabilities.

Conduct user behavior analysis to understand needs, enhance user experience, and guide feature development.

Simplify and Automate Data Assets:

Develop predictive models based on historical data, anticipating future trends like user behavior and system performance.

Reporting Visualization:

Create comprehensive dashboards and reports offering insights into software performance and user behavior.

Visualize complex data sets in intuitive formats for better understanding.

Collaboration and Communication:

Work closely with software developers, product managers, UX designers, and QA teams to provide data-driven insights.

Regularly present findings to stakeholders to guide business and technical decisions.

Continuous Improvement and Experimentation:

Design and analyze A/B tests, using data to validate changes and refine algorithms.

Implement continuous learning mechanisms from data to improve software functionality.

Quality Assurance Support:

Utilize data analysis to identify defects or unexpected behavior in software applications.

Provide insights to enhance test cases and automation strategies.

Documentation and Compliance:

Maintain clear documentation of data sources, methodologies, and analytics processes.

Ensure compliance with data protection regulations and company policies.

Core Competencies Experience:

Demonstrated experience in data collection, analysis, visualization, and reporting.

Ability to prioritize data resources and make data-driven decisions.

Strong critical thinking, communication, stakeholder management, and collaboration skills.

Good industry knowledge with exposure or interest in AI and machine learning.

Experience working across multiple African markets is an added advantage.

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming/configuration

Critical Thinking

Time Management

