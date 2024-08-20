Data Engineer (Cape Town) – Western Cape Cape Town

About Us:

At iOCO, we’re passionate about leveraging technology to drive business success. We are seeking a talented BI Developer to join our team, contributing to our cutting-edge data solutions that empower our clients to make informed decisions. If you are enthusiastic about working with diverse data sets and delivering top-notch business intelligence solutions, we’d love to hear from you!

Position Overview:

As a Data Engineer at iOCO, you will be responsible for designing, building, and maintaining scalable data pipelines and infrastructure. You will work closely with our Data Development team to implement data solutions, with a particular focus on cube building, cloud technologies, and MS Fabric.

What you’ll do:

Design, develop, and maintain data pipelines and ETL processes to support various business needs.

Build and optimize data cubes to enable advanced data analysis and reporting.

Collaborate with data developers and analysts to ensure data quality and integrity.

Work with cloud platforms to deploy and manage data solutions, ensuring scalability and performance.

Utilize MS Fabric to integrate and manage data flows across various environments.

Monitor, troubleshoot, and optimize data systems to ensure efficient operation.

Your expertise:

Must have a relevant 3-year IT experience or related qualification.

3+ years of experience in data pipeline design and development.

Proficiency in SQL.

Proficiency in Analysis Services (SSAS) as well as Integration Services (SSIS).

Experience with RDBMS technologies such as SQL Server, MySQL, and PostgreSQL.

Ability to use common scripting languages such as PowerShell, Bash, or Python for automation.

Experience using unit and integration tests.

Experience working with production BI environments and tools such as Tableau and Pyramid Analytics.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

Proven experience in data development and data engineering roles.

Expertise in cube building and data modeling.

Hands-on experience with MS Fabric or similar tools.

Solid understanding of data warehousing, ETL processes, and data integration.

Strong problem-solving skills and attention to detail.

Excellent communication and teamwork abilities.

Preferred Qualifications:

Experience with big data technologies (e.g., Hadoop, Spark) is a plus.

Familiarity with data visualization tools (e.g., Power BI, Tableau) is advantageous

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

