Title: Snr Enterprise Architect

Contract: ASAP – Dec. 2024

Environment: Hybrid / Remote

Industry: Financial Services

Key Focus:

Defines and monitors adherence to architectural standards for the development, deployment and management of application, information, communication and technology infrastructure. The IT Architecture domain of specialization is Core Insurance Applications and Platforms.

Role Description & Key Result Areas:

Governance

Defines and maintains architectural principles, frameworks and standards for the development, deployment and management of application, information, communication and technology infrastructure.

Ensures that the Group ICT architecture aligns with our client’s ICT strategy and is presented and approved through the Group Architecture processes

Governs and assists in the Life Cycle Management of solution to promote adherence to the client’s ICT Principles and synergy

Governs and assists core application platform / solution development to ensure conformance to the Group ICT architectural standards.

Governs development, evolution and maintenance of a detailed ICT architecture through the involvement of relevant stakeholders, as well as key internal and external forums.

Governs the design, enablement and delivery of core application (e.g. PAS) platform migrations

Provides input to client’s ICT Strategy, Policies and Principles

Provides long-term management of the Group ICT Architecture Strategy

Technical Consultation

Provides consulting to Group Technology project teams and clients.

Researches material, sells concepts and encourages business to assess and refocus both its business and IT strategy.

Relationship Management

Establish and manage the relationships with suppliers (both internal and external to CST), including service and support (SLAs).

Manage stakeholder relationships and engagements.

Participate in, and where appropriate, chair relevant workgroup forums.

Vendor & Contract Management

Acts on expert advice, and is a key player and sometimes technical leader in large-scale contract negotiations.

Manages the relationship between technology / solution providers and [URL Removed]

Solid exposure to Insurance Industry from a business perspective – sales, servicing, underwriting, reassurance, product launches, money in/out, claims,

Solid understanding of Insurance products (protection, savings, annuities, wealth)

Good understanding of the different Insurance software solutions available

Very good functional understanding of Insurance, Savings and Investment Platforms.

Well versed in the IT Architecture and Design of Insurance Platforms – ideally exposed to many different architecture and design approaches

Solid background in IT System architecture, design and development.

Solid background in data modelling, database design and data management

Good track record of large-scale systems migrations

Qualifications and experience:

Matric, plus relevant tertiary qualification, with EA practice certification e.g. Togaf or Zachman

7 years + related Systems Management/ Architecture, Information Management, Infrastructure Management/ Architecture experience.

Proven track record in Enterprise Portal, Web Content Management, Social Media, Online transaction and eCommerce frameworks and Digital solutions.

Experience in broader Financial Services (incl. Banking) would be an advantage.

Experience with IBM Insurance Application Architecture (IAA) framework and/or ACORD Framework will be an advantage

Multi-disciplinary application of wide knowledge spanning business, data and technology

Working knowledge of Financial & Project management.

Desired Skills:

Enterprise Architecture

TOGAF

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

