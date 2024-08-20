Enterprise Architect – Gauteng Johannesburg

The role overall plans, defines, governs and implements overarching enterprise guiding principles, standards and policies, maintenance and upkeep of networks and services. Specifically designs, develops, modifies, adapts and implements short and long-term solutions to information technology (IT) needs through new and existing applications, systems architecture, network systems and applications infrastructure.

Key Responsibilities:

Development and implementation of an effective enterprise tactical strategy in alignment with overall IT goals and objectives

Formulate policies, standards and governance models for uniform technology utilisation and ensure the adherence thereof at hospital level

Systemically review technology to streamline, eliminate or integrate processes to improve the efficiency and reliability of business information

Collaborate with hospital-based IT site engineers to understand the technology landscape (services and technology products) required to support hospital operations

Accountable for overseeing, improving and upgrading enterprise services, software and hardware across the group

Provide support to business functions and hospitals in identifying technical capabilities that meet business needs

Develop and review project proposals for organisation wide enterprise work regarding technical and financial feasibility

Define, model and maintain business and technology capability frameworks, reference architecture viewpoints to facilitate seamless interaction between different architecture domains

Maximise or leverage existing technology capabilities to meet business requirements

Propose architectural enhancements to realise enterprise security, performance and cost effectiveness

Facilitate technology lifecycle management in alignment to target architecture

Analyse data, and interpret the trends to inform sound decision-making and ensure contingency plans are in place

Reviews system requirements and business processes; codes, tests, debugs and implements software solutions.

Manages the Information Technology (IT) infrastructure within an organization, including the physical network (e.g., LANs/WANs, servers, terminals) as well as server applications and software.

Configures, installs, maintains and upgrades server applications and hardware across the group. Sub-functions in IT include Systems, IT Architecture, Security, Applications and Knowledge Management

Ideal Candidate:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or equivalent

Minimum 3 years’ experience in enterprise architecture in the information technology sector

Must be able to manage and prioritize multiple projects successfully

Demonstrable track record of successfully delivering customer projects

Client Centricity and comfortable with interactive communication

Information Management

Desired Skills:

Enterprise Architect principles

IT Infrastructure design

IT Security

IT Governance

Enterprise Data Management

SQL

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position