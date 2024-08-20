Full Stack Java Developer (Entry / Advanced / Senior) DCFSD2 TT – Gauteng Pretoria

In our E/E system development team, we are responsible for the development of basic E/E diagnostic systems for the global production network.

You assume responsibility for implementing features in E/E diagnostic basic systems.

You plan and coordinate the necessary rollout and integration steps across departments with the specialist departments involved.

You ensure the implementation of IT security requirements.

Minimum Requirements:

Qualifications/Experience:

Degree in computer science, engineering, engineering with a focus on IT or equivalent.

3+ years in Java full stack software development.

1+ years’ experience in the cloud software development based on MS Azure.

Essential Skills Requirements:

Excellent and experienced programming skills in Java, Java GUI, Java Web techniques / Angular / JavaScript / REST, Spring Framework.

Excellent and experienced knowledge in Cloud technologies (Azure cloud architecture, Quarkus, IaaC, Docker, Kubernetes, Cloud Networking, Cloud Security, MongoDB).

Experience in Cloud DevOps (MS Azure preferably).

Experience with the IDE (Eclipse or IntelliJ IDEA), GIT & GitHub.

Experience in agile SW-Development, CI/CD using Maven, JUnit, SonarQube.

Experience ins agile SW Project-Management (Scrum, Jira, …)

Strong troubleshooting and performance tuning skills.

Experience in IT security.

Very good English language skills required.

Advantageous Skills Requirements:

Basic knowledge in E/E (control units, diagnosis, vehicle electrical system access).

Knowledge and passion in and for Development of complex, robust and production critical IT and SW-Systems.

Basic German language skills.

Desired Skills:

Programming Skills

Cloud Technologies

IDE

