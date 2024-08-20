Full Stack Software Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

The role develops and maintains web services and interfaces that contribute to front-end and back-end development processes. To build new product features or APIs, perform tests, troubleshoot software, and fix bugs. Handles entire software applications from the system requirements to the design up to deployment. Creates software, applications, and scalable web services.

Key Responsibilities:

Develop T-SQL stored procedures and functions to implement business logic.

Develop regression tests to test T-SQL code.

Perform database performance optimization.

Build responsive web pages that provide good user experience and efficient data transfer between front-end, service layer and back-end databases.

Effective C# development to ensure seamless interface between Backend and front-end functionality

Use Angular / AngularJS to develop reusable front-end components.

Evaluate code to ensure that it is valid, logically structured, meets industry standards, and is compatible with browsers, devices, or operating systems.

Recommend and implement performance improvements to sites and applications.

Design and implement Web site security measures, such as firewalls and message encryption

Incorporate technical considerations into design plans, such as budgets, equipment, performance requirements, and legal issues including accessibility and privacy.

Perform tests which adhere to planned schedules, report anomalies, and document test plans, procedures, or results.

Perform tests which adhere to planned schedules, report anomalies, and document test plans, procedures, or results.

Engage professionally with consultants and key business unit stakeholders when required

Ensure adequate response time to systems breakdowns and discrepancy identification

Monitor consultant expenses to achieve cost efficiencies and reduce waste

Generate reports for business units according to business unit specifications where necessary

Ideal Candidate:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or equivalent

3-5 years’ experience in enterprise architecture in programming, building and debugging

Knowledge and proficiency in the following:

Software language (PHP, Node.js, JavaScript)

Frameworks/Technologies (MS.NET, Flutter, Angula, Servlet 2.5, POJOS/Spring, Angular JS)

Tools/Software (GIT, Apache TOMCAT9+, Apache WebServer 2.5+, JDBC Libraries

Understand version control systems like Git, and collaborating using platforms like GitHub or GitLab

Must be able to manage and prioritize multiple projects successfully

Demonstrable track record of successfully delivering customer projects

Information Management

Desired Skills:

Full Stack Development

JavaScript

Angular JS

MS Net

Code review

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position