A great opportunity for a top performing IT Desktop Support Technician to join our professional team, reporting to the IT Systems Administrator.
Key Responsibilities:
• Day to day support of end users and remote users.
• Ensure system security and backup.
• Hardware – Install, setup, configure and troubleshoot faults.
• Software – Install, setup, configure.
• Set up and maintain user accounts and permissions.
• Maintain an accurate inventory of IT assets and equipment.
• Managing backups and tape rotation.
• Upkeep of the IT documentation.
• Available after-hours remotely or on-site if required.
• Remain up-to-date with IT trends.
• Relevant ad-hoc duties as and when required.
Personal Traits:
• Self-starter and self-motivated, with the ability to take ownership of tasks and work without supervision.
• Must be a self-learner.
• Able to work under pressure.
• Good written and verbal communication skills.
Qualifications and experience requirements:
• Diploma in information technology, computer science or a related field.
• Relevant certification (e.g. CompTIA A+, N+, Microsoft certification).
• Minimum of three (3) years’ experience in IT and desktop support environment.
• Experience and technical knowledge of Microsoft products including M365 and Azure.
• Practical knowledge of Servers and virtualization.
• Strong systematically with good problem-solving skills.
• Familiarity with Active Directory, DNS, DHCP, Group Policies etc.
• Experience and technical knowledge of Windows 10/11 operating systems.
