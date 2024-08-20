IT DESKTOP SUPPORT TECHNICIAN – Western Cape Lemoenkloof

A great opportunity for a top performing IT Desktop Support Technician to join our professional team, reporting to the IT Systems Administrator.

Key Responsibilities:

• Day to day support of end users and remote users.

• Ensure system security and backup.

• Hardware – Install, setup, configure and troubleshoot faults.

• Software – Install, setup, configure.

• Set up and maintain user accounts and permissions.

• Maintain an accurate inventory of IT assets and equipment.

• Managing backups and tape rotation.

• Upkeep of the IT documentation.

• Available after-hours remotely or on-site if required.

• Remain up-to-date with IT trends.

• Relevant ad-hoc duties as and when required.

Personal Traits:

• Self-starter and self-motivated, with the ability to take ownership of tasks and work without supervision.

• Must be a self-learner.

• Able to work under pressure.

• Good written and verbal communication skills.

Qualifications and experience requirements:

• Diploma in information technology, computer science or a related field.

• Relevant certification (e.g. CompTIA A+, N+, Microsoft certification).

• Minimum of three (3) years’ experience in IT and desktop support environment.

• Experience and technical knowledge of Microsoft products including M365 and Azure.

• Practical knowledge of Servers and virtualization.

• Strong systematically with good problem-solving skills.

• Familiarity with Active Directory, DNS, DHCP, Group Policies etc.

• Experience and technical knowledge of Windows 10/11 operating systems.

