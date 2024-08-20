Java Backend Developer (12-Month Renewable Contract) (JHB – Hybrid) – Gauteng Johannesburg

ENVIRONMENT:

A leading global Digital Solutions Tech company in Johannesburg is seeking a highly focused Java Backend Developer with experience in the financial and banking domains. The candidate should have experience in development, enhancement, and maintenance projectsand Financial/ Banking domain experience. Please note that this is a 12-month renewable contract.

DUTIES:

Analyse APIs and existing Java code.

Engage in test-driven development using Spring Boot, Hibernate, and JPA.

Write Hibernate mapping files and maintain the database.

Design Controller, Services, Utility, and DAO-specific classes.

Conduct integration testing.

Provide after-hours support for applications post-deployment.

REQUIREMENTS:

Self-sufficient to Handle tasks independently, full SDLC exposure.

Good to have production/Batch support exposure/experience.

Good code and incident debugging skills.

ATTRIBUTES:

Self-sufficient to Handle tasks independently

Good team player and self-motivated.

Good communication skills

