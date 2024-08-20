Junior Network Engineer (Level 1 Managed Services)

Aug 20, 2024

Able to troubleshoot networking issues, and assist in the resolution and implementation of network solutions, end-user issues, and supported applications in a fast-paced environment.

** Please note this is an office-based (not hybrid) position for an international company with set working hours between 10:30 and 19:30 (Monday – Friday)

Minimum Requirements and Qualifications:

  • 3 years of experience in Level 1 support as a junior network engineer/desktop engine or /server administrator
  • Relevant certifications: MCP Certification, N+, Server+, A+
  • Basic knowledge of security best practices and network security technologies
  • Proficiency in network troubleshooting tools and techniques
  • Strong understanding of networking concepts, protocols, and technologies
  • Understand and use ConnectWise to effectively manage tickets to resolution
  • Basic Exchange and File Server Administration

Key Performance Areas:

  • Monitor client’s systems
  • Provide both remote and onsite customer support
  • Resolve end-user issues and supported applications
  • New user setups -including profile creation, application installation, and full testing
  • Complete RFQ within tickets for quotes
  • Customer interaction and communication
  • Troubleshooting and problem-solving
  • Security and Best Practices

Desired Skills:

  • End user
  • AWP
  • 0365 suite
  • Managed services
  • VLAN
  • ConnectWise
  • Network monitoring
  • Help Desk Support

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years IT Networking
  • 2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration

About The Employer:

International technology company renowned for managed IT Services, Unified Communications, Cloud Services, Network Infrastructure, Consultancy, Data-Centre, Security Services, IT hardware, and software supply.

Learn more/Apply for this position