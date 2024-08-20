Junior Network Engineer (Level 1 Managed Services) – Gauteng Ruimsig

Able to troubleshoot networking issues, and assist in the resolution and implementation of network solutions, end-user issues, and supported applications in a fast-paced environment.
** Please note this is an office-based (not hybrid) position for an international company with set working hours between 10:30 and 19:30 (Monday – Friday)
Minimum Requirements and Qualifications:
- 3 years of experience in Level 1 support as a junior network engineer/desktop engine or /server administrator
- Relevant certifications: MCP Certification, N+, Server+, A+
- Basic knowledge of security best practices and network security technologies
- Proficiency in network troubleshooting tools and techniques
- Strong understanding of networking concepts, protocols, and technologies
- Understand and use ConnectWise to effectively manage tickets to resolution
- Basic Exchange and File Server Administration
Key Performance Areas:
- Monitor client’s systems
- Provide both remote and onsite customer support
- Resolve end-user issues and supported applications
- New user setups -including profile creation, application installation, and full testing
- Complete RFQ within tickets for quotes
- Customer interaction and communication
- Troubleshooting and problem-solving
- Security and Best Practices
Desired Skills:
- End user
- AWP
- 0365 suite
- Managed services
- VLAN
- ConnectWise
- Network monitoring
- Help Desk Support
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years IT Networking
- 2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration
About The Employer:
International technology company renowned for managed IT Services, Unified Communications, Cloud Services, Network Infrastructure, Consultancy, Data-Centre, Security Services, IT hardware, and software supply.