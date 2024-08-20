Now UNO is available for in-car gaming

Mattel, AirConsole, and BMW Group have announed that Mattel’s classic card game UNO will be revealed this week for in-car gaming at gamescom 2024.

“We continue to increase the value of the overall digital experience for our customers,” says Stephan Durach, senior vice-president of the BMW Group Development Connected Company and Technical Operations. “Our partners AirConsole and Mattel are helping make in-car gaming into a new social experience, and I am thrilled to offer a family-favorite game like UNO for this exciting innovation.”

Mattel, AirConsole and BMW Group have transformed UNO into a playable connected game in a brand-new environment: the car. Whether a family is at rest during a road trip or a group of friends stop to figure out their next move, stationary drivers can use AirConsole’s unique game controller system to connect any passenger to the game using their personal devices. Up to four players can experience the game that brings people together through its simple, universal gameplay that transcends languages and cultures. Vehicles must be in park to enable gameplay.

“UNO beautifully illustrates the strengths of AirConsole with a game accessible to everyone, a bespoke integration to the car hardware and our phone controlled gaming experience,” says Anthony Cliquot, CEO of AirConsole. “Each player can secretly see their own cards on their phone while playing on the infotainment system of the car. This is an experience that would be impossible to achieve using only touchscreen or bluetooth controls on the infotainment system.”

Erika Winterholler, head of business development: digital gaming at Mattel, comments: “UNO is perfect for in-car gaming because it’s highly engaging and brings people together. Its simple rules are easy to learn and endlessly captivating, making it ideal for both short pit stops and extended play sessions. UNO’s social nature turns every journey into a fun experience, and we’re so excited to bring this spirit to consumers in an innovative way with our partners at BMW and AirConsole.”

Since 2022, the partnership between the BMW Group and AirConsole has been pioneering in-car gaming, bringing gameplay to BMW vehicles through the AirConsole platform. Its selection of games has grown since the introduction of AirConsole, with popular games such as “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?”, which launched as an in-car world premiere in collaboration between Sony Pictures Television, BMW Group and AirConsole. AirConsole is available in current models with BMW / MINI Operating System 9 in combination with BMW Digital Premium / MINI Connected Package and with BMW Operating System 8.5 in combination with BMW ConnectedDrive Professional.