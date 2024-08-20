NWK partners with BCX, Q-KON to enhance comms

NWK, South Africa’s oldest agricultural company and known for its extensive retail network mainly in the North West in South Africa, has teamed up with BCX and Q-KON to enhance its communication capabilities.

In a strategic move aimed at bolstering operational efficiency, NWK launched a Proof-of-Concept (POC) testing site at its head office in Lichtenburg, in collaboration with BCX, a trusted channel partner for Q-KON and their OneWeb LEO services.

The initiative stems from NWK’s need for reliable and high-speed communication solutions to support critical operations across its retail stores. Following rigorous testing and validation, the OneWeb LEO satellite service was not only approved but also expanded to three additional locations: NWK Retail Petit, NWK Retail Mareetsane, and NWK Retail Grootpan.

The expansion addresses NWK’s challenges with infrastructure reliability, ensuring fast and low-latency access links essential for seamless card transactions and connectivity to back-office systems.

“We are delighted with the seamless integration and exceptional service provided by BCX and Q-KON,” remarks Johnathan Smit, manager of technology in NWK’s IT department. “The installation at our retail stores and head office has exceeded our expectations in terms of efficiency and professionalism.”

Louis van Wyk, managing executive: connectivity at BCX, comments: “Our collaboration with NWK and Q-KON highlights our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that empower businesses.”

Q-KON account director: key accounts, Hendrik Bezuidenhout, emphasises the significance of the partnership in advancing satellite communication technologies. “The success at NWK highlights the transformative impact of our Twoobii Smart Satellite Services in enhancing operational connectivity.”