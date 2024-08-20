Project Manager at Qes

My client based in Cape Town is currently looking for a Supply Chain Project Manager to join them on a 12 month contract / 5 days onsite a week / based in Woodstock
Position Summary: Senior IT Project Manager
Industry: Supply Chain
Job category: IT-Project Management
Introduction
The role will be focused to deliver software implementations and business transformation projects within the supply chain portfolio and as such preference will be given to candidates with previous experience managing and leading such projects within the retail sector. The role will be based at Head Office in Cape Town and report into the Project Delivery Manager.
Purpose and Objectives
The main purpose of the job is to effectively manage software implementation and business transformation projects aimed at affecting changes to business and IT processes, within agreed scope, time, cost and quality resulting in the realisation of the intended benefits to the affected business.
To effectively plan all aspects of a project and capture the results thereof in a comprehensive Project Management Plan (PMP), accepted and approved by the project sponsor and Steering Committee.
To effectively monitor, track and control the performance of a project against the agreed baseline (time, cost and quality) throughout the project life cycle.
- To effectively communicate to all project stakeholders the status and performance of the project on a weekly basis, including timely communication of serious events that may have a significant impact on the project’s success.
- To effectively manage project scope, applying formal change management for all changes (increase or reduction) to the previously agreed project baseline.
- To effectively direct and manage project execution, including managing the performances of project team members and suppliers, in the completion of project deliverables.
- To implement project products and services without any adverse impact to business processes.
- To ensure all project acceptance criteria are met and gain sign-off and approval for all project deliverables, including the formal close of the project.
- To manage inter-project and/ or inter-program dependencies.
- To ensure optimum resource management and motivation of project staff.
- To ensure all business and IT transition activities are catered for and performed, e.g. acceptance testing, training, change management and post-implementation support and IT service and solution transition to operational support teams.
- To ensure alignment of appropriate solution architecture with business strategy.
Minimum requirements
JOB EXPERIENCE and QUALIFICATION
- Minimum 6+ years IT Project Management practice in a software or IT environment
- 2-4 years’ experience in Project Management leadership in a Supply Chain related field
- Proven hands-on experience in managing medium to large projects
- 3 to 4 years’ experience in retail sector
- Working experience in the retail sector
- Project Management qualification
- Bachelor’s degree in Information Systems, Commerce or Computer Science
- Prince2 Foundation and Practice certificates
- Project Management Professional (PMP) certificate from Project Management Institute
- Be a Self-Starter, Self-managed with business and technical (IT) knowledge and understanding of the SDLC
- High attention to detail, maintain a standard of accuracy when document requirements Professional stakeholder engagement management and relationship building skills
- Agile experience an advantage
- “Experience in the end-to-end delivery of large-sized, high complexity projects. “
- Expert knowledge of the full Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC) or IT Delivery Cycle
- Expert knowledge of software or IT project management tools (Advantageous)
- Exposure to multiple PM Methodologies
JOB RELATED COMPETENCIES
- Deciding and Initiating Action
- Leading and Supervising
- Persuading and Influencing
- Analysing
- Formulating Strategies and Concepts
- Entrepreneurial and Commercial Thinking
- Delivering Results & Meeting Customer Expectations
- Planning and Organising
Desirable
- Sound knowledge of Agile and Waterfall principles and implementing a best fit methodology within the current framework
- Sound level of understanding of software and systems implementation
PERSONAL PROFILE
- Excellent written, verbal and non-verbal communication skills
- Professional in attitude and appearance to face off with clients
- Ability to handle multiple and changing priorities and multiple customers, having a proactive hands on approach
- Excellent questioning and listening skills, with strong influencing skills
- Approachable and able to communicate effectively at all levels, with excellent relationship skills
- Possess coaching skills to share information and knowledge effectively with customers and colleagues
- Motivated, confident, self-sufficient and able to contribute from day one
