Project Manager at Qes – Western Cape Woodstock

My client based in Cape Town is currently looking for a Supply Chain Project Manager to join them on a 12 month contract / 5 days onsite a week / based in Woodstock

Position Summary: Senior IT Project Manager

Industry: Supply Chain

Job category: IT-Project Management

Introduction

The role will be focused to deliver software implementations and business transformation projects within the supply chain portfolio and as such preference will be given to candidates with previous experience managing and leading such projects within the retail sector. The role will be based at Head Office in Cape Town and report into the Project Delivery Manager.

Purpose and Objectives

The main purpose of the job is to effectively manage software implementation and business transformation projects aimed at affecting changes to business and IT processes, within agreed scope, time, cost and quality resulting in the realisation of the intended benefits to the affected business.

To effectively plan all aspects of a project and capture the results thereof in a comprehensive Project Management Plan (PMP), accepted and approved by the project sponsor and Steering Committee.

To effectively monitor, track and control the performance of a project against the agreed baseline (time, cost and quality) throughout the project life cycle.

To effectively communicate to all project stakeholders the status and performance of the project on a weekly basis, including timely communication of serious events that may have a significant impact on the project’s success.

To effectively manage project scope, applying formal change management for all changes (increase or reduction) to the previously agreed project baseline.

To effectively direct and manage project execution, including managing the performances of project team members and suppliers, in the completion of project deliverables.

To implement project products and services without any adverse impact to business processes.

To ensure all project acceptance criteria are met and gain sign-off and approval for all project deliverables, including the formal close of the project.

To manage inter-project and/ or inter-program dependencies.

To ensure optimum resource management and motivation of project staff.

To ensure all business and IT transition activities are catered for and performed, e.g. acceptance testing, training, change management and post-implementation support and IT service and solution transition to operational support teams.

To ensure alignment of appropriate solution architecture with business strategy.

Minimum requirements

JOB EXPERIENCE and QUALIFICATION

Minimum 6+ years IT Project Management practice in a software or IT environment

2-4 years’ experience in Project Management leadership in a Supply Chain related field

Proven hands-on experience in managing medium to large projects

3 to 4 years’ experience in retail sector

Working experience in the retail sector

Project Management qualification

Bachelor’s degree in Information Systems, Commerce or Computer Science

Prince2 Foundation and Practice certificates

Project Management Professional (PMP) certificate from Project Management Institute

Be a Self-Starter, Self-managed with business and technical (IT) knowledge and understanding of the SDLC

High attention to detail, maintain a standard of accuracy when document requirements Professional stakeholder engagement management and relationship building skills

Agile experience an advantage

“Experience in the end-to-end delivery of large-sized, high complexity projects. “

Expert knowledge of the full Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC) or IT Delivery Cycle

Expert knowledge of software or IT project management tools (Advantageous)

Exposure to multiple PM Methodologies

JOB RELATED COMPETENCIES

Deciding and Initiating Action

Leading and Supervising

Persuading and Influencing

Analysing

Formulating Strategies and Concepts

Entrepreneurial and Commercial Thinking

Delivering Results & Meeting Customer Expectations

Planning and Organising

Desirable

Sound knowledge of Agile and Waterfall principles and implementing a best fit methodology within the current framework

Sound level of understanding of software and systems implementation

PERSONAL PROFILE

Excellent written, verbal and non-verbal communication skills

Professional in attitude and appearance to face off with clients

Ability to handle multiple and changing priorities and multiple customers, having a proactive hands on approach

Excellent questioning and listening skills, with strong influencing skills

Approachable and able to communicate effectively at all levels, with excellent relationship skills

Possess coaching skills to share information and knowledge effectively with customers and colleagues

Motivated, confident, self-sufficient and able to contribute from day one

If you are interested and would like to apply, please send an updated cv to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Project Governance

Managing Project Budgets

PMO

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

