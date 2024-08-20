Qlik appoints Tejas Mehta as SVP, GM for Middle East and Africa

Qlik has announced the appointment of Tejas Mehta as senior vice-president and GM: Middle East and Africa.

“We are thrilled to welcome Tejas Mehta to the Qlik team,” says Gareth Vincent, senior vice-president of sales: EMEA at Qlik. “His leadership and vision will be instrumental as we continue to invest in the Middle East and Africa. This appointment reflects our strategic focus on the region, recognising its tremendous growth potential and importance in the global market.”

Mehta comments: “I am excited to join Qlik and lead the sales efforts in the Middle East and Africa. The region is at the forefront of AI adoption, and there is a significant demand for data and analytics foundations to support this transformation. I look forward to working with our talented team to help organisations harness the full potential of AI.”

Qlik’s focus on AI foundations – encompassing both data integration and analytics – ensures that businesses have the essential tools needed to implement AI successfully. By providing high-quality, seamlessly integrated data and analytics solutions, Qlik helps organisations to translate the potential of AI into real business value.

The Middle East and Africa is the fastest-growing region within Qlik’s EMEA operations. Qlik’s investment in the region is designed to drive further expansion and solidify its leadership in AI and data analytics. As part of an organisational restructure, the MEA region will now operate as a standalone entity within the EMEA theatre.

Mehta brings over two decades of experience in driving sales growth and strategic market expansion within the technology sector. He has successfully led large, cross-functional teams across multiple regions, including the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. Mehta’s deep understanding of AI, data integration, and analytics, coupled with his ability to translate technical solutions into business value, uniquely positions him to lead Qlik’s initiatives in the region.