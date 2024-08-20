SAP Consultant HCM/Success Factors – Gauteng Johannesburg

The role exists to develop and maintain software and workflows according to specification within the SAP HR environment to deliver, maintain, troubleshoot, and enhance SAP HCM/SF functionality.
Key Responsibilities:
- Manage SAP HCM/SF system through a logical, systematic, consistent and credible process in line with group policies, procedures and relevant legislation to meet business needs.
- Analyse SAP HCM/SF data in order to identify and resolve discrepancies on time and accurately to mitigate risk to the business.
- Update all organisational structures onto to SAP HCM accurately in line with group policies, sign-off process and agreed service levels.
- Deliver complete, timely and credible reporting and record keeping in line with group policies and regulatory requirements to support and enable decision making.
- Build and maintain strategic relationships, collaborate with internal and external stakeholders to address business needs and drive implementation of relevant industry best practices.
- Manage human, financial and other resources in order to deliver the operating plan and achieve business objectives.
- Develop/Configure, System Test, Integration, Functionality Testing and UAT, Deployment, Post-go live support/Hypercare)
- Drive and/or participate in the requirements confirmation discussions / requirements gathering workshops
- Analyze and assess the feasibility of client requirements, impacts and gaps in the standard delivered functionalities of SAP SuccessFactors
- Participate in the accurate creation and updating of Configuration Workbooks
- Document relevant business processes and workflow approvals
- Configure and implement SuccessFactors prototypes to meet business requirements, and participate in overall configuration management
- Perform unit testing and drive and/or participate in User Acceptance Testing and System Integration Testing as needed, and participate in defect management of issues identified
- Conduct system walkthrough / demo to explain the current configuration functionalities of each iteration
- Participate in the data conversion process (extraction-transformation-loading) as applicable
- Assist with cutover planning and execution
- drive requirements confirmation discussions, fit-gap analysis, prototyping and system configuration, data conversion, testing and defect management
Ideal Candidate:
- Bachelor’s degree in Business Information Systems or HR Information Technology and Systems.
- SAP certification in HCM and/or SuccessFactors
- 3 years proven experience in managing SAP HCM and SuccessFactors, including experience with payroll systems, performance management tools, and HR analytics.
- Strong understanding of HR processes and best practices.
- Experience in project management, preferably within HR technology implementations
- Must be able to manage and prioritize multiple projects successfully
- Demonstrable track record of successfully delivering customer projects
Desired Skills:
- SAP HCM/SF
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric