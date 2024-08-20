SAP Consultant HCM/Success Factors – Gauteng Johannesburg

The role exists to develop and maintain software and workflows according to specification within the SAP HR environment to deliver, maintain, troubleshoot, and enhance SAP HCM/SF functionality.

Key Responsibilities:

Manage SAP HCM/SF system through a logical, systematic, consistent and credible process in line with group policies, procedures and relevant legislation to meet business needs.

Analyse SAP HCM/SF data in order to identify and resolve discrepancies on time and accurately to mitigate risk to the business.

Update all organisational structures onto to SAP HCM accurately in line with group policies, sign-off process and agreed service levels.

Deliver complete, timely and credible reporting and record keeping in line with group policies and regulatory requirements to support and enable decision making.

Build and maintain strategic relationships, collaborate with internal and external stakeholders to address business needs and drive implementation of relevant industry best practices.

Manage human, financial and other resources in order to deliver the operating plan and achieve business objectives.

Develop/Configure, System Test, Integration, Functionality Testing and UAT, Deployment, Post-go live support/Hypercare)

Drive and/or participate in the requirements confirmation discussions / requirements gathering workshops

Analyze and assess the feasibility of client requirements, impacts and gaps in the standard delivered functionalities of SAP SuccessFactors

Participate in the accurate creation and updating of Configuration Workbooks

Document relevant business processes and workflow approvals

Configure and implement SuccessFactors prototypes to meet business requirements, and participate in overall configuration management

Perform unit testing and drive and/or participate in User Acceptance Testing and System Integration Testing as needed, and participate in defect management of issues identified

Conduct system walkthrough / demo to explain the current configuration functionalities of each iteration

Participate in the data conversion process (extraction-transformation-loading) as applicable

Assist with cutover planning and execution

drive requirements confirmation discussions, fit-gap analysis, prototyping and system configuration, data conversion, testing and defect management

Ideal Candidate:

Bachelor’s degree in Business Information Systems or HR Information Technology and Systems.

SAP certification in HCM and/or SuccessFactors

3 years proven experience in managing SAP HCM and SuccessFactors, including experience with payroll systems, performance management tools, and HR analytics.

Strong understanding of HR processes and best practices.

Experience in project management, preferably within HR technology implementations

Must be able to manage and prioritize multiple projects successfully

Demonstrable track record of successfully delivering customer projects

Desired Skills:

SAP HCM/SF

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

