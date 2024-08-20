Senior Data Scientist (Full Stack)

Support the and snr data architect using a variety of state-of-the-art cloud based technologies to solve data analysis and prediction problems.

? Identify and act on new opportunities for data driven business in data science and analytics. ? Recognise when existing solutions can be generalised to solve new problems and address new data-as-a-service verticals

? Work in a collaborative environment developing data science methods, tools, and algorithms to solve problems.

? Become fluent in analytical modelling using internal data modelling platforms and tool;

? Continuously learn and apply latest and fit-for-purpose, open-source and proprietary tools and technologies to achieve results, including some or all of the following:Cloudo Microsoft Azure (must)o AWS o Google CloudBig Datao Mondodb o Hadoop

o Cassandra

Machine Learning

o Kubeflowo Tensorflow

o PyTorchBusiness Intelligence/Analytics and visualisation

o Microsoft PowerBi (must)

o Microsoft Excel (must)

o Google ChartsLanguages

o Python (must)

o R (must)

o SQL (must)

Desired Skills:

Data Science

Desired Qualification Level:

Honours

About The Employer:

Gvt

