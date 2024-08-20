Senior Data Scientist (Full Stack) – Gauteng Pretoria North

Support the and snr data architect using a variety of state-of-the-art cloud based technologies to solve data analysis and prediction problems.
? Identify and act on new opportunities for data driven business in data science and analytics. ? Recognise when existing solutions can be generalised to solve new problems and address new data-as-a-service verticals
? Work in a collaborative environment developing data science methods, tools, and algorithms to solve problems.
? Become fluent in analytical modelling using internal data modelling platforms and tool;
? Continuously learn and apply latest and fit-for-purpose, open-source and proprietary tools and technologies to achieve results, including some or all of the following:Cloudo Microsoft Azure (must)o AWS o Google CloudBig Datao Mondodb o Hadoop
o Cassandra
Machine Learning
o Kubeflowo Tensorflow
o PyTorchBusiness Intelligence/Analytics and visualisation
o Microsoft PowerBi (must)
o Microsoft Excel (must)
o Google ChartsLanguages
o Python (must)
o R (must)
o SQL (must)
Desired Skills:
- Data Science
Desired Qualification Level:
- Honours
About The Employer:
Gvt