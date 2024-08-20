Senior Developer at Ntice Search

Job Opportunity: Intermediate/Senior Software Developer (C# & Azure)

Are you a seasoned developer with a passion for innovation and a strong background in C# and Azure? We are a leading financial services company seeking an exceptional Intermediate/Senior Software Developer to join our dynamic team. This role is critical for supporting a key banking client, and we need someone who thrives in a high-pressure environment and is committed to excellence

Position: Intermediate/Senior Software Developer

Location: Johannesburg

Type: Hybrid

Key Responsibilities:

Design, develop, and maintain scalable software solutions using C# and .Net Core

Utilize Microsoft Azure services to build and deploy applications

Implement and manage APIs, Azure Functions, Webjobs, and Entity Framework Core

Leverage Azure Cognitive Services to enhance application capabilities

Engage in DevOps practices for continuous integration and delivery

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to deliver high-quality software solutions

Essential Skills and Experience:

8+ years of professional experience in C#

of professional experience in C# Degree in Software Development, IT, or a related field

in Software Development, IT, or a related field Proficiency in Microsoft Azure services and technologies

services and technologies Strong experience with .Net Core , Entity Framework Core , Azure Functions , and Webjobs

, , , and Hands-on experience with Azure Cognitive Services

Proven ability to perform well in a high-pressure environment

Advantageous Skills:

Knowledge and experience with Azure Cognitive Services for Language

Familiarity with Power Automate , Git , MongoDb , and Microsoft BotFramework (with Bot Framework Emulator)

, , , and (with Bot Framework Emulator) Experience with Agile Development, Microsoft SQL Server, NuGet, Ngrok, Azure SDK, KQL, and Mediator pattern

Technical Requirements:

Expertise in .Net Core 8 and C# v12 is crucial

If you are a driven, experienced developer ready to tackle challenging projects and contribute to a high-performing team, we want to hear from you!

Desired Skills:

Senior

Developer

financial services

