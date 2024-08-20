Senior Developer at Ntice Search

Job Opportunity: Intermediate/Senior Software Developer (C# & Azure)
Are you a seasoned developer with a passion for innovation and a strong background in C# and Azure? We are a leading financial services company seeking an exceptional Intermediate/Senior Software Developer to join our dynamic team. This role is critical for supporting a key banking client, and we need someone who thrives in a high-pressure environment and is committed to excellence
Position: Intermediate/Senior Software Developer
Location: Johannesburg
Type: Hybrid
Key Responsibilities:
- Design, develop, and maintain scalable software solutions using C# and .Net Core
- Utilize Microsoft Azure services to build and deploy applications
- Implement and manage APIs, Azure Functions, Webjobs, and Entity Framework Core
- Leverage Azure Cognitive Services to enhance application capabilities
- Engage in DevOps practices for continuous integration and delivery
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams to deliver high-quality software solutions
Essential Skills and Experience:
- 8+ years of professional experience in C#
- Degree in Software Development, IT, or a related field
- Proficiency in Microsoft Azure services and technologies
- Strong experience with .Net Core, Entity Framework Core, Azure Functions, and Webjobs
- Hands-on experience with Azure Cognitive Services
- Proven ability to perform well in a high-pressure environment
Advantageous Skills:
- Knowledge and experience with Azure Cognitive Services for Language
- Familiarity with Power Automate, Git, MongoDb, and Microsoft BotFramework (with Bot Framework Emulator)
- Experience with Agile Development, Microsoft SQL Server, NuGet, Ngrok, Azure SDK, KQL, and Mediator pattern
Technical Requirements:
- Expertise in .Net Core 8 and C# v12 is crucial
If you are a driven, experienced developer ready to tackle challenging projects and contribute to a high-performing team, we want to hear from you!
Desired Skills:
- Senior
- Developer
- financial services