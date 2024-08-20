Senior Developer at Ntice Search – Gauteng Johannesburg

Aug 20, 2024

Job Opportunity: Intermediate/Senior Software Developer (C# & Azure)

Are you a seasoned developer with a passion for innovation and a strong background in C# and Azure? We are a leading financial services company seeking an exceptional Intermediate/Senior Software Developer to join our dynamic team. This role is critical for supporting a key banking client, and we need someone who thrives in a high-pressure environment and is committed to excellence

Position: Intermediate/Senior Software Developer
Location: Johannesburg
Type: Hybrid

Key Responsibilities:

  • Design, develop, and maintain scalable software solutions using C# and .Net Core
  • Utilize Microsoft Azure services to build and deploy applications
  • Implement and manage APIs, Azure Functions, Webjobs, and Entity Framework Core
  • Leverage Azure Cognitive Services to enhance application capabilities
  • Engage in DevOps practices for continuous integration and delivery
  • Collaborate with cross-functional teams to deliver high-quality software solutions

Essential Skills and Experience:

  • 8+ years of professional experience in C#
  • Degree in Software Development, IT, or a related field
  • Proficiency in Microsoft Azure services and technologies
  • Strong experience with .Net Core, Entity Framework Core, Azure Functions, and Webjobs
  • Hands-on experience with Azure Cognitive Services
  • Proven ability to perform well in a high-pressure environment

Advantageous Skills:

  • Knowledge and experience with Azure Cognitive Services for Language
  • Familiarity with Power Automate, Git, MongoDb, and Microsoft BotFramework (with Bot Framework Emulator)
  • Experience with Agile Development, Microsoft SQL Server, NuGet, Ngrok, Azure SDK, KQL, and Mediator pattern

Technical Requirements:

  • Expertise in .Net Core 8 and C# v12 is crucial

If you are a driven, experienced developer ready to tackle challenging projects and contribute to a high-performing team, we want to hear from you!

Desired Skills:

  • Senior
  • Developer
  • financial services

