Hire Resolve is currently seeking a driven and experienced Senior Full Stack Data Engineer to join our dynamic software company. As a Senior Full Stack Data Engineer, you will be responsible for designing, developing, and implementing data solutions to support our business needs. You will work with cross-functional teams to gather requirements, design data models, and build scalable data pipelines. This is an exciting opportunity to work on big data projects and contribute to the success of our organisation.

Responsibilities

Design, develop, and implement data solutions using modern data engineering technologies and frameworks

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to understand business requirements and translate them into scalable data pipelines

Build and optimise data pipelines and ETL processes to ensure the efficient processing and storage of large datasets

Perform data quality analysis and implement data governance best practices

Write complex SQL queries to extract and transform data from various data sources

Work with cloud platforms such as AWS or Azure to deploy and manage data solutions

Stay up-to-date with the latest trends and technologies in data engineering

Mentor and provide technical guidance to junior data engineers

Requirements:



5+ years of experience in data engineering or related roles

Strong proficiency in programming languages such as Python or Java

Experience with big data technologies and frameworks such as Hadoop, Spark, or Kafka

Proficiency in SQL and database technologies (e.g., SQL Server, MySQL, PostgreSQL)

Experience with cloud platforms (e.g., AWS, Azure, Google Cloud)

Strong data modeling and data integration skills

Experience with data warehousing and ETL processes

Knowledge of data governance best practices

Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills

Strong communication and collaboration abilities

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Engineering or related field

Benefits:



Salary: negotiable

