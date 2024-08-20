Senior Java Developer (12-month Renewable Contract)

ENVIRONMENT:

A leading global Digital Solutions Tech company in Johannesburg is seeking a highly focused Senior Java Developer with experience in the financial and banking domains. The ideal candidate will have expertise in development and maintenance & support projects. Preferred technical skills include IBM WAS, JIRA, and SNOW. Strong full-stack experience with Java (1.8), Webservices, Spring Boot, EJB 3.0, SOAP, MQ, Oracle, Bitbucket, and Git is essential. Please note that this is a 12-month renewable contract.

REQUIREMENTS:

Financial/ Banking domain experience

Experience in Development and Maintenance & Support projects

Good to have technical/tool skill – IBM WAS, JIRA, SNOW

Strong full stack experience on Java(1.8), Webservices, Spring boot, EJB 3.0, SOAP, MQ, Oracle, Bitbucket, IT.

Good to have Azure/AWS cloud experience along with tools like Service Manager & XL Release for DEVOPS.

Preferred Domain knowledge – Banking(Core, deposits, payments).

Good Experience/exposure in – Client interaction for business requirement gathering, System designing, coding, testing.

Exposure to agile team work process would be added advantage.

ATTRIBUTES:

Self-sufficient to Handle tasks independently, full SDLC exposure.

Good team player and self-motivated.

Good to have production/Batch support exposure/experience.

Good code and incident debugging skills.

Good communication skills

