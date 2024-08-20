Senior .Net Core Developer LW

Technical Skills:
NET Core
- Extensive experience with .NET Core and related technologies.
Web API
- Proven expertise in designing and developing Web APIs.
Clean Architecture and DDD
- Strong understanding and practical experience with Clean Architecture principles and Domain-Driven Design (DDD).
Database Management
- Proficiency in working with Couchbase and other No-SQL databases.
Cross-Platform Development (Added advantage)
- Experience with .NET MAUI, Blazor, and Ionic for developing cross-platform applications is preferred.
Mobile Development (Added advantage)
- Knowledge of Android development and best practices.
Duties and Responsibilities:
Architectural Design
- Lead the design and implementation of scalable, high-performance, and secure software solutions using .NET Core.
- Ensure adherence to best practices and industry standards.
Technology Strategy
- Develop and maintain the technology roadmap.
- Ensure alignment with business goals and emerging trends.
- Evaluate and recommend new technologies and tools to enhance productivity and quality.
Clean Architecture and DDD
- Implement and advocate for Clean Architecture principles.
- Apply Domain-Driven Design (DDD) to ensure maintainable, testable, and scalable codebases.
API Development
- Oversee the design and development of robust Web APIs.
- Ensure APIs are secure, performant, and well-documented.
Database Management
- Lead the integration and optimization of Couchbase and other No-SQL databases.
- Ensure efficient data storage and retrieval
Team Leadership
- Demonstrated ability to lead, mentor, and manage a team of software developers.
Project Management
- Strong project management skills, including experience with Agile methodologies (Scrum, Kanban).
- Project Planning
- Stakeholder Communication
- QA
Minimum Requirements:
Educational Requirements:
- Matric
- National Diploma or Bachelor’s Degree with certificates.
Experience Requirements:
- Minimum of 8-10 years of experience in C# software development.
- At least 3-5 years in a Senior Architectural or Managerial role.
Desired Skills:
- .NetCore
- Development
- Architecture
- Senior