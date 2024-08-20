Senior .Net Core Developer LW

Aug 20, 2024

Technical Skills:

NET Core

  • Extensive experience with .NET Core and related technologies.

Web API

  • Proven expertise in designing and developing Web APIs.

Clean Architecture and DDD

  • Strong understanding and practical experience with Clean Architecture principles and Domain-Driven Design (DDD).

Database Management

  • Proficiency in working with Couchbase and other No-SQL databases.

Cross-Platform Development (Added advantage)

  • Experience with .NET MAUI, Blazor, and Ionic for developing cross-platform applications is preferred.

Mobile Development (Added advantage)

  • Knowledge of Android development and best practices.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Architectural Design

  • Lead the design and implementation of scalable, high-performance, and secure software solutions using .NET Core.

  • Ensure adherence to best practices and industry standards.

Technology Strategy

  • Develop and maintain the technology roadmap.

  • Ensure alignment with business goals and emerging trends.

  • Evaluate and recommend new technologies and tools to enhance productivity and quality.

Clean Architecture and DDD

  • Implement and advocate for Clean Architecture principles.

  • Apply Domain-Driven Design (DDD) to ensure maintainable, testable, and scalable codebases.

API Development

  • Oversee the design and development of robust Web APIs.

  • Ensure APIs are secure, performant, and well-documented.

Database Management

  • Lead the integration and optimization of Couchbase and other No-SQL databases.

  • Ensure efficient data storage and retrieval

Team Leadership

  • Demonstrated ability to lead, mentor, and manage a team of software developers.

Project Management

  • Strong project management skills, including experience with Agile methodologies (Scrum, Kanban).

  • Project Planning

  • Stakeholder Communication

  • QA

Minimum Requirements:

Educational Requirements:

  • Matric

  • National Diploma or Bachelor’s Degree with certificates.

Experience Requirements:

  • Minimum of 8-10 years of experience in C# software development.

  • At least 3-5 years in a Senior Architectural or Managerial role.

Desired Skills:

  • .NetCore
  • Development
  • Architecture
  • Senior

Learn more/Apply for this position