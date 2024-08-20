Senior Test Analyst

We are looking for a Senior Test Analyst to join our team based in South Africa.

We can look at someone based anywhere in South Africa (ideally Cape Town or Johannesburg).

The successful person must have experience Testing on AS400. Some experience with Automation Testing will also be extremely beneficial.

Functional Testing and all related activities: analysing business requirements, designing and executing test cases in an Agile environment.

Creating and updating test cases to meet the business functional requirements using Test management tools like QC / ALM/AzureDevOps/ XRay tools

Building and maintain regression test packs

Performing manual execution of test cases within all test cycles (Unit, System Integration, UAT, Regression, Smoke)

Performing manual execution of test cases to resolve production defects and incidents

Performing back-end (database) testing using SQL queries on Oracle and SQL Server databases

Performing risk based testing on complex systems

API Testing (Postman / SOAP UI/ Rest Assured)

Mobile testing preferable (Manual / Appium)

Other Technologies: Jira

Comfortable working in an Agile environment, conducting all the relevant ceremonies.

AS400 experience is a must have.

Experience with Automation Testing is a huge bonus, using tools/ tech like: Selenium, Java, Appium, etc.

Further details:

Location: Cape Town or Johannesburg

Initial 6 month contract

Level: Senior (7+ years experience)

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

