ENVIRONMENT:

A solutions-driven Service Desk Analyst with the ability to analyse, interpret and assimilate information is sought by a dynamic Independent Asset Management Firm to join its Support Hub team. You will help provide a high level of personable onsite and remote technical service to the entire firm working closely with the various IT teams and external vendors to ensure a stable, efficient, and positive user experience for end users. This will include 1st, 2nd and 3rd Line technical support, resolving incidents within OLA and SLA timeframes while executing queries and scripts in SQL and adding or removing users to a distribution list on Active Directory and basic troubleshooting. You will require a BCom Degree in Information Systems or related tertiary qualification with 3+ years’ IT Support including proficiency in Mimecast, anti-virus software, PowerShell/SCCM, ServiceNow, Citrix, Microsoft Office 365, Microsoft Intune and cloud technologies such as OneDrive for Business.

DUTIES:

Provide first, second- and third-line technical support to multiple teams across different locations, specializing in application software and hardware troubleshooting.

Support regional and global workforce both on-site and remotely by utilizing diagnostic tools, extensive troubleshooting, and targeted questioning to effectively identify and resolve technical issues.

Field a high volume of end user calls received through various channels (email, teams, walk-up, phone), ensuring accurate and consistent logging and updating of all incidents and requests.

Provide clear communication and instructions to users, guiding them through IT-related problems and solutions.

Understand and support the data architecture as it relates to data sourced from third parties and internal systems, as well as data required for business applications.

Resolve incidents within Operations Level Agreement (OLA) and Service Level Agreement (SLA) timeframes.

Maintain the technical knowledge base by creating, editing, and publishing articles to Confluence for future use.

Escalate unresolved issues to appropriate internal teams while taking ownership of tickets and driving them to resolution.

Keep Incidents, Service Requests and Problems up to date with all relevant information on an ongoing basis.

Continuously and consistently update users with status information regarding their tickets, ensuring effective follow-up.

Conduct post-resolution follow-ups with users to ensure their IT systems are fully functional, meet their needs, and efficiently manage multiple open issues simultaneously.

Perform user administration tasks such as password resets, user setup, adding or removing users to a distribution list on Active Directory and basic troubleshooting.

Execute queries and scripts (particularly in SQL) to perform simple troubleshooting and use logical reasoning with a systematic series of steps to identify the root causes of incidents.

Cultivate positive customer support experience and build strong relationships with stakeholders throughout the organisation.

Provide after-hours and on-call support on a rotational basis, ensuring consistent availability for urgent technical assistance.

Educate and encourage users to utilize self-service and automation tools for efficient issue resolution.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

BCom Information Systems or related Degree.

Experience/Skills –

3+ Years of experience working in IT Support.

Certifications or relevant experience in A+, N+ and areas such as Microsoft Office 365, Windows10/11, Azure, Intune, OneDrive, SharePoint, and Teams.

Proficiency with Mimecast, anti-virus software, Citrix, Microsoft Office 365, MDM technologies like Microsoft Intune and cloud technologies such as OneDrive for Business.

Proficiency in installation and troubleshooting of market applications such as Bloomberg, FactSet and ThinkFolio.

Background in scripting, including experience with automation of tasks using PowerShell or SCCM.

Proficiency in ServiceNow or similar ITSM toolset.

ATTRIBUTES:

A client focused and collaborative approach.

The ability to ‘approach and own’ and continuously seeks out opportunities for development.

Ability to work independently and collaborate effectively within a team and possess a tech enabled mindset.

Good analytical and problem-solving skills.

