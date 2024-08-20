Software Developer (Remote) at EnableSA (Pty) Ltd

This is a remote position.

MAIN PURPOSE OF THE JOB:

You will form part of the Integration team and will regularly engage with your teammates and our clients to design, develop, test, implement and support the solutions that we have in place, and the solutions that we are planning to build. There will always be an expectation that you help to upskill your team-mates, through knowledge and experience sharing. And likewise, to learn from the past experiences and knowledge of your fellow teammates.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS & RESPONSIBILITES:

Design, develop, test and implementation of software solutions within the Company

Internal and external (client) support

Writing and implementing quality and high performing code

Writing and implementing high quality unit tests

Development, maintenance and implementation of software tools, processes, and procedures

Research and development

Testing and evaluating new technologies

Identification of improvement areas

Assist with peer and code reviews

Collaboration with developers from other teams to implement the best solutions possible

High level of expertise required in all aspects of development

High level of flexibility required

Server Updates

Assist with the Hiring Process

RequirementsTECHNICAL REQUIREMENTS:

C#

.NET

MS SQL Server o WCF and Rest Web Services

Entity Framework (beneficial)

Azure DevOps (beneficial)

TDD (beneficial)

Project and Product Management

Software Architectural Design Patterns and implementation of such

PREFERRED EXPERIENCE AND QUALIFICATIONS:

BSc in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field

Minimum of 8 or more years of experience required

Desired Skills:

Grade 12

BSc in Computer Science

Min 8 yrs exp

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

