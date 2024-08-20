Technical Desktop Engineer (12-Month Contract) – Western Cape Cape Town

A strong technical & self-driven Technical Desktop Engineer with an entrepreneurial flair is sought by a dynamic Independent Asset Management Firm. Joining its User Technology team, you will provide 2nd and 3rd Line technical support to multiple teams across different locations, specializing in application software and hardware troubleshooting. You will also maintain the technical knowledge base by creating, editing, and publishing articles to Confluence for future use, cultivate a positive customer support experience while providing after-hours and on-call support on a rotational basis. You will need an A+, N+ Certifications or relevant experience in Office 365, Windows 10/11, Azure, Intune, OneDrive, SharePoint, Teams with at least 3-5 years’ work experience in a similar role. You will also need proficiency in Mimecast, Citrix, Microsoft Office 365, OneDrive for Business, Bloomberg, FactSet and ThinkFolio, PowerShell/SCCM, Service Now or similar ITSM toolset.

Provide 2 nd and 3 rd Line technical support to multiple teams across different locations, specializing in application software and hardware troubleshooting.

Field a high volume of end user calls received through various channels (email, Teams, walk-up, phone), ensuring accurate and consistent logging and updating of all incidents and requests.

Deliver clear communication and instruction to users, guiding them through IT-related problems and solutions.

Resolve incidents within Operations Level Agreement (OLA) and Service Level Agreement (SLA) timeframes.

Maintain the technical knowledge base by creating, editing, and publishing articles to Confluence for future use.

Escalate unresolved issues to appropriate internal teams while taking ownership of tickets and driving them to resolution.

Keep incidents, service requests and problems up to date with all relevant information on an ongoing basis.

Continuously and consistently update users with status information regarding their tickets, ensuring effective follow-up.

Conduct post-resolution follow-ups with users to ensure their IT systems are fully functional, meets their needs, and efficiently manage multiple open issues simultaneously.

Liaise with external data providers and vendors to ensure resolution of incidents and problems.

Manage IT supplies, including headsets, monitors, desktops, laptops, and mobile devices, while maintaining and updating the Asset Register.

Cultivate positive customer support experience and build strong relationships with stakeholders throughout the organisation.

Provide after-hours and on-call support on a rotational basis, ensuring consistent availability for urgent technical assistance.

Adhere to support standards, policies, and procedures.

Share knowledge, ideas, and best practices with other team members.

Maintain and protect confidentiality with regards to all aspects of caller information.

Educate and encourage users to utilize self-service and automation tools for efficient issue resolution.

Install, configure, test, and roll out of PCs, laptops, tablets, mobile phones, and printers.

Process a practical mindset while following established processes and procedures.

Ensure end to end fulfilment of processes related to new starters, leavers, and transfers, including IT orientation on their first day.

Hold Certifications or relevant experience in A+, N+ and areas such as Microsoft Office 365, Windows10/11, Azure, Intune, OneDrive, SharePoint, and Teams.

A minimum of 3-5 years of experience working in IT Support.

Proficiency with Mimecast, anti-virus software, Citrix, Microsoft Office 365, MDM technologies like Microsoft Intune and cloud technologies such as OneDrive for Business.

Proficiency in installation of market applications such as Bloomberg, FactSet and ThinkFolio.

Strong background in scripting, including experience with automation of tasks using PowerShell or SCCM.

Proficiency in Service Now or similar ITSM toolset.

A relevant Degree specialising in IT is highly desirable.

Proficiency in patch and vulnerability management solutions.

Ability to work independently and collaborate effectively within a team and possess a tech enabled mindset.

Able to build and maintain meaningful relationships.

The ability to ‘approach and own’ and continuously looks for opportunities to develop.

Can recognise and embrace change.

The ability to analyse, interpret and assimilate information.

