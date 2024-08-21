Business Analyst

The successful candidate will be responsible for the following key performance

areas:

Assist with the requirements solicitation, Mapping and Analysis exercises

Identifying stakeholders who are impacted by the ECM Programme initiatives or share a common business need.

Planning and executing business analysis activities.

Consulting with business to understand business objectives, drivers, functions and structures, and developing detailed workflow analyses.

Consulting with business stakeholders to elicit, analyse, communicate, document and validate requirements for changes to business processes or requirements.

Investigating problems and proposing possible solutions by interacting with users, and other participating stakeholders.

Analysing the feasibility of ECM options, recommending viable solutions, validating these with stakeholders and updating the business requirements specification or change request document.

Working collaboratively with the business customers and stakeholders to document processes and people requirements.

Managing change requirements and specifications.

To be considered for this position, candidates must have:

Degree or Diploma and equivalent certification (e.g., BCom Informatics, BSc Informatics, BTech); and

Diploma in Business Analysis, and

Minimum 5 to 8 years’ related experience in business analysis; and

Advanced knowledge of Enterprise Content Management Business Analysis (ECMBA) (minimum of 5 years’ experience in ECMBA).

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Competencies:

– Knowledge of the Enterprise Content Management Fundamentals (advantage)

– Knowledge of the POPIA frameworks and regulations

– Skilled in business process models analysis, design and documentation (essential)

– Basic software applications (e.g., Microsoft (MS) Word, MS Excel, MS PowerPoint, Internet and e-mail) (essential)

– Skilled in using modelling tools (required)

– Analytical thinking

– Understand and analyse business processes

– Communication skills (verbal and written)

– Negotiation skills

– Interpersonal relationship building and maintaining skills

– Facilitation of workshops skills

Qualifications/ Certification:

– Casewise Foundation Certificate will be an advantage.

Key deliverables:

– Business Analysis Work Plan;

– Business Requirements Specification Document;

– Functional Requirements Specification Document;

– Information Matrix;

– User Stories;

– Change Request Document (where applicable);

– Participate in Quality Assurance;

– Participate in User Acceptance Testing.

– Participate in Regression Testing;

– Business Analysis Measure and Feedback Report;

– Review Training documentation

