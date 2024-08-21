Business Analyst – Gauteng Midrand

The Business Analyst is responsible for understanding the business needs, processes, and challenges of the organization to identify solutions that align with strategic goals. This role involves gathering requirements, analyzing and documenting business processes, and working closely with stakeholders, project managers, and the IT development team to ensure successful delivery of IT solutions and/or achieve project objectives

Key Responsibilities:

Requirements Gathering:

Engage with stakeholders to understand and document their business needs and requirements.

Facilitate workshops, interviews, and meetings to gather comprehensive requirements.

Translate business requirements into functional and non-functional specifications for IT projects.

Process Analysis and Improvement:

Analyze existing business processes and workflows to identify areas for improvement.

Recommend changes to enhance business performance and efficiency.

Create process models, diagrams, and flowcharts to depict current and future states.

Stakeholder Management:

Build and maintain strong relationships with stakeholders across the business.

Act as the primary point of contact between business stakeholders and the IT development team.

Communicate project progress, risks, and issues effectively to stakeholders.

Solution Design and Validation:

Collaborate with IT architects and developers to design solutions that meet business needs.

Participate in solution validation and testing activities to ensure the solution meets the defined requirements.

Assist in the preparation of test cases and perform user acceptance testing (UAT).

Documentation and Reporting:

Prepare detailed documentation, including business requirements (BRSs), functional specifications, and user manuals.

Produce regular project status reports for stakeholders and senior management.

Maintain a clear and organized documentation repository.

Project Management Support:

Assist project managers in developing project plans, timelines, and resource allocation.

Monitor project progress, ensuring alignment with business objectives and timely delivery.

Support change management activities by helping to plan and execute the transition to new systems or processes.

Continuous Improvement:

Stay up to date with industry trends, emerging technologies, and best practices in business analysis

Suggest improvements to the BA practice within the organization, including tools, methodologies, and processes.

Qualifications:

Education: Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Information Technology, Computer Science, or a related field. A Post graduate degree or relevant certification (e.g., BA Certification, PM) is a plus.

Experience:

3-5 years of experience as a Business Analyst in IT/transformation projects.

Proven experience in requirements gathering, process analysis, and solution design.

Experience with Agile project methodologies.

Proven track record of working on transformational cross functional projects

Skills:

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

Excellent communication, negotiation, and presentation abilities.

Proficiency in business analysis tools such as JIRA, Confluence, Visio, or similar.

Understanding of IT systems, databases, and software development processes.

Other:

Ability to work in a fast-paced environment with changing priorities.

Strong attention to detail and a commitment to quality.

Ability to work independently and as part of a team.

