Business Analyst – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

The successful candidate will be responsible for the following key performance
areas:
- Assist with the requirements solicitation, Mapping and Analysis exercises
- Identifying stakeholders who are impacted by the ECM Programme initiatives or share a common business need.
- Planning and executing business analysis activities.
- Consulting with business to understand business objectives, drivers, functions and structures, and developing detailed workflow analyses.
- Consulting with business stakeholders to elicit, analyse, communicate, document and validate requirements for changes to business processes or requirements.
- Investigating problems and proposing possible solutions by interacting with users, and other participating stakeholders.
- Analysing the feasibility of ECM options, recommending viable solutions, validating these with stakeholders and updating the business requirements specification or change request document.
- Working collaboratively with the business customers and stakeholders to document processes and people requirements.
- Managing change requirements and specifications.
To be considered for this position, candidates must have:
- Degree or Diploma and equivalent certification (e.g., BCom Informatics, BSc Informatics, BTech); and
- Diploma in Business Analysis, and
- Minimum 5 to 8 years’ related experience in business analysis; and
- Advanced knowledge of Enterprise Content Management Business Analysis (ECMBA) (minimum of 5 years’ experience in ECMBA).
Desired Skills:
- To build customer loyalty
- Strong team player
- Motivated self-starter
- Enterprising
- Quality orientation
- Facilitation skills
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Competencies:
– Knowledge of the Enterprise Content Management Fundamentals (advantage)
– Knowledge of the POPIA frameworks and regulations
– Skilled in business process models analysis, design and documentation (essential)
– Basic software applications (e.g., Microsoft (MS) Word, MS Excel, MS PowerPoint, Internet and e-mail) (essential)
– Skilled in using modelling tools (required)
– Analytical thinking
– Understand and analyse business processes
– Communication skills (verbal and written)
– Negotiation skills
– Interpersonal relationship building and maintaining skills
– Facilitation of workshops skills
Qualifications/ Certification:
– Casewise Foundation Certificate will be an advantage.
Key deliverables:
– Business Analysis Work Plan;
– Business Requirements Specification Document;
– Functional Requirements Specification Document;
– Information Matrix;
– User Stories;
– Change Request Document (where applicable);
– Participate in Quality Assurance;
– Participate in User Acceptance Testing.
– Participate in Regression Testing;
– Business Analysis Measure and Feedback Report;
– Review Training documentation