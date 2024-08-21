Construction Programmer (JHB or CPT) – Gauteng Johannesburg

ENVIRONMENT:

A dynamic Property Management & Development Specialist seeks a highly skilled Construction Programmer with substantial experience in Construction Programming using CCS and MS Projects. Your role will entail developing and managing project schedules, coordinating with various stakeholders, and ensuring projects are delivered on time and within budget. The ideal candidate will have a minimum of 5 years’ experience with high rise residential structures, both new build and conversions, with proficiency in CSS Candy & MS Projects and have solid knowledge of South African construction regulations and standards & cost control and the ability to implement financial management practices.

DUTIES:

Project Scheduling: Develop, update, and manage detailed project schedules using CCS Candy and MS Projects for various construction projects.

Progress Monitoring: Track project progress against the schedule, identify delays, and recommend corrective actions to ensure projects stay on track.

Reporting: Prepare and present regular progress reports, schedule updates, and performance analysis to stakeholders, including clients, Project Managers, and Site teams.

Coordination: Work closely with Project Managers, contractors, subcontractors, and other stakeholders to gather schedule data, resolve issues, and align on project timelines.

Planning: Assist in the development of project plans, including resource allocation, procurement schedules, and milestone planning.

Documentation: Maintain comprehensive project documentation, including schedules, progress reports, and correspondence.

Cost Control: Support the Project Management team in monitoring and controlling project costs, ensuring adherence to budget constraints.

Risk Management: Identify potential risks related to the project schedule and propose mitigation strategies to manage and minimize delays.

Software Utilization: Utilize CCS Candy for cost estimation and financial management, and CCS/or MS Projects for detailed scheduling and tracking.

Compliance: Ensure that all scheduling and programming activities comply with relevant regulations, standards, and best practices.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Bachelor’s Degree in Construction Management, Civil Engineering, Project Management, or a related field.

Experience/Skills –

Minimum of 5 years’ working experience in Construction Programming and Project Management.

Strong background in using CCS Candy and MS Projects.

Proficient in CCS Candy for cost estimation, project planning and management.

Advanced skills in MS Project and CCS for scheduling. programming, progress tracking and reporting.

Knowledge of South African construction regulations and standards.

Experience with BIM (Building Information Modelling) and other construction technologies.

Knowledge of cost control and the ability to implement financial management practices.

Proficient in English.

Own transportation.

Advantageous –

Experience with other Project Management and scheduling software.

Certifications in Project Management (PMP, PRINCE, etc.).

ATTRIBUTES:

Attention to detail.

Professional.

Reliable.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] OR e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

Desired Skills:

Construction

Programmer

JHB

Learn more/Apply for this position