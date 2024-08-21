Data Analyst – Remote Remote

Psybergate is an IT company that builds bespoke software solutions and provides highly skilled resources to its clients.

We are looking for a Data Analyst to join our financial services client based in Sandton for a 12-months contract role.

What you will be doing:

Data Profiling and Quality Assessment: As a Technical Data Analyst, the main task will be to analyze data from various source systems. This involves diving deep into the data—understanding its structure, patterns, and potential issues. The data profiling will provide insights into the quality, consistency, and completeness of the data.

Mapping Documentation: A critical aspect of the role is maintaining and updating mapping documentation. Essentially, this means creating a clear bridge between the raw data and how it’s transformed or used downstream. Mapping documents enables understanding how data elements relate to each other, ensuring smooth data integration and accurate reporting.

Data Delivery Life Cycle: An integral part of the data delivery life cycle. From data extraction to transformation, loading, and finally delivering usable insights.

What we are looking for:

Completed IT /BSc degree or other related fields

3 years’ experience as Technical Data Analyst / Data Analyst

Data profiling experience and knowledge required

Data Analysis experience

Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Please note that this role is onsite based.

Desired Skills:

data profiling

mapping documentation

Data analysis

Learn more/Apply for this position