Data Architect

Aug 21, 2024

We are seeking an experienced Data Architect to join our team. The ideal candidate will have a strong background in designing, implementing, and maintaining data architecture solutions that support our business goals and ensure data integrity, security, and accessibility.

Key Responsibilities:

  • Design advanced conceptual, logical and physical data organizations, models, repository, dashboards, reports within a complete functional and technical architecture.

  • Develop and implement advanced statistical models and machine learning algorithms to solve business problems.

  • Partner with other architects, infrastructure and software experts to define metadata layers, technical strategy and optimal integration within existing client IT landscape.

  • Translate to technical designers or developers designed solution, review proposed solution and optimize it when required.

  • Design, develop and continuously improve supporting activities (automation of versioning and release management, scheduling, security models, impact assessment of new changes …)

  • Be accountable for the end-to-end solution.

Project Leadership:

  • Lead data projects from conception to deployment.

  • Coordinate with cross-functional teams, including product, engineering, and business stakeholders, to ensure successful project delivery.

  • Define project scope, goals, and deliverables that support business objectives.

Mentorship and Collaboration:

  • Mentor and provide guidance to data specialists.

  • Foster a collaborative and innovative team environment.

  • Communicate complex technical concepts and insights to non-technical stakeholders.

Research and Development:

  • Stay current with the latest advancements in data architecture and the broader data and AI landscape.

  • Experiment with new tools, techniques, and technologies to continuously improve data processes and analytics.

Deployment and Maintenance:

  • Oversee deployment and monitoring of data solutions in production environments.

  • Ensure that there is continuous improvement for existing data pipelines, data models, reports and infrastructure.

  • Implement best practices for data, model management and version control.

Qualifications:

Master’s or Ph.D. degree in Computer Science, Data Science, Statistics, Engineering, or a related field.

Experience:

  • 5+ years of experience in data architecture, data engineering, or a related field.

  • Proven experience leading data projects and managing teams.

  • Extensive experience with big data platforms (cloud and on-premise), data modelling, data analysis, statistical modelling, and machine learning.

Technical Skills:

  • Proficiency in programming languages such as Python, R, or Scala.

  • Expertise in data processing frameworks like Apache Spark, Hadoop, or similar.

  • Proficiency with data modeling tools.

  • Strong SQL skills and experience with relational and NoSQL databases.

  • Familiarity with cloud platforms such as AWS, Azure, or Google Cloud.

  • Advanced knowledge of data visualization tools like Tableau, Power BI, or similar.

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming/configuration
  • Critical Thinking
  • Time Management

