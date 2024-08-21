We are seeking an experienced Data Architect to join our team. The ideal candidate will have a strong background in designing, implementing, and maintaining data architecture solutions that support our business goals and ensure data integrity, security, and accessibility.
Key Responsibilities:
- Design advanced conceptual, logical and physical data organizations, models, repository, dashboards, reports within a complete functional and technical architecture.
- Develop and implement advanced statistical models and machine learning algorithms to solve business problems.
- Partner with other architects, infrastructure and software experts to define metadata layers, technical strategy and optimal integration within existing client IT landscape.
- Translate to technical designers or developers designed solution, review proposed solution and optimize it when required.
- Design, develop and continuously improve supporting activities (automation of versioning and release management, scheduling, security models, impact assessment of new changes …)
- Be accountable for the end-to-end solution.
Project Leadership:
- Lead data projects from conception to deployment.
- Coordinate with cross-functional teams, including product, engineering, and business stakeholders, to ensure successful project delivery.
- Define project scope, goals, and deliverables that support business objectives.
Mentorship and Collaboration:
- Mentor and provide guidance to data specialists.
- Foster a collaborative and innovative team environment.
- Communicate complex technical concepts and insights to non-technical stakeholders.
Research and Development:
- Stay current with the latest advancements in data architecture and the broader data and AI landscape.
- Experiment with new tools, techniques, and technologies to continuously improve data processes and analytics.
Deployment and Maintenance:
- Oversee deployment and monitoring of data solutions in production environments.
- Ensure that there is continuous improvement for existing data pipelines, data models, reports and infrastructure.
- Implement best practices for data, model management and version control.
Qualifications:
Master’s or Ph.D. degree in Computer Science, Data Science, Statistics, Engineering, or a related field.
Experience:
- 5+ years of experience in data architecture, data engineering, or a related field.
- Proven experience leading data projects and managing teams.
- Extensive experience with big data platforms (cloud and on-premise), data modelling, data analysis, statistical modelling, and machine learning.
Technical Skills:
- Proficiency in programming languages such as Python, R, or Scala.
- Expertise in data processing frameworks like Apache Spark, Hadoop, or similar.
- Proficiency with data modeling tools.
- Strong SQL skills and experience with relational and NoSQL databases.
- Familiarity with cloud platforms such as AWS, Azure, or Google Cloud.
- Advanced knowledge of data visualization tools like Tableau, Power BI, or similar.
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming/configuration
- Critical Thinking
- Time Management