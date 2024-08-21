Data Engineer – Gauteng Sandton

Ready to join an innovative FinTech company, who are driving local economic growth. This entrepreneur-led organization pride themselves on fostering a high-energy, results-driven culture that attracts proactive, can-do individuals. Calling the can-do indivduals!

Key Responsibilities:

Data Knowledge: Possess strong expertise of product and production systems, ensuring a thorough understanding of the data and its implications.

Qualifications and Experience

– Post-matric technology (IT) qualification

– Experience: 4 years + Data engineering and BI experience, this must include data extraction, transformation, and loading. (ETL)

-2 years of data dictionary development and maintenance

Key Competencies

– Java-script

– ETL experience

– SQL

– Knowledge of the business analysis process

This role is pivotal in ensuring the integrity and usability of our clients data, supporting data-driven decision-making across the organization.

Desired Skills:

Data Engineer

Fintech

ETL

Data Lakes

Data Dictionary

SQL

Employer & Job Benefits:

Unlimited leave

13th and possibility of 14the cheque

