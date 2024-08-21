Data Engineer – Gauteng Sandton

Ready to join an innovative FinTech company, who are driving local economic growth. This entrepreneur-led organization pride themselves on fostering a high-energy, results-driven culture that attracts proactive, can-do individuals. Calling the can-do indivduals!
Key Responsibilities:
- Data Knowledge: Possess strong expertise of product and production systems, ensuring a thorough understanding of the data and its implications.
- Translation and Communication: Clearly translate data meanings and context to reporting and analysis teams, especially in Credit and Sales.
- Data Dictionary Management: Maintain the data dictionary, a critical reference document detailing all available fields and mappings between data tables, in collaboration with data stewards.
- Data Provisioning and Documentation: Ensure the delivery of necessary data in the agreed format to reporting and analytics teams. Manage and document any changes in the production data model, including maintaining the data lake.
- Insight Generation: Provide actionable insights to data stewards to enhance the quality and accuracy of data.
Qualifications and Experience
– Post-matric technology (IT) qualification
– Experience: 4 years + Data engineering and BI experience, this must include data extraction, transformation, and loading. (ETL)
-2 years of data dictionary development and maintenance
Key Competencies
– Java-script
– ETL experience
– SQL
– Knowledge of the business analysis process
This role is pivotal in ensuring the integrity and usability of our clients data, supporting data-driven decision-making across the organization.
Please send your updated cv and skills matrix to the IT Recruitment specialist [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Data Engineer
- Fintech
- ETL
- Data Lakes
- Data Dictionary
- SQL
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Unlimited leave
- 13th and possibility of 14the cheque