Data Scientist (JHB / CPT) – Gauteng Johannesburg

We are seeking an experienced and highly skilled Senior Data Scientist/Engineer to join our team. The ideal candidate will have a robust background in data science and engineering, a proven track record of working with large datasets, and the ability to lead projects and mentor junior team members.
Key Responsibilities:
Data Analysis and Interpretation:
- Analyze and interpret complex datasets to uncover trends, patterns, and actionable insights.
- Develop and implement advanced statistical models and machine learning algorithms to solve business problems.
Data Engineering:
- Design, develop, and maintain scalable data pipelines and architectures.
- Ensure data quality, integrity, and security across various sources.
- Optimize data storage solutions for efficiency and performance.
Project Leadership:
- Lead data science and engineering projects from conception to deployment.
- Coordinate with cross-functional teams, including product, engineering, and business stakeholders, to ensure successful project delivery.
- Define project scope, goals, and deliverables that support business objectives.
Mentorship and Collaboration:
- Mentor and provide guidance to junior data scientists and engineers.
- Foster a collaborative and innovative team environment.
- Communicate complex technical concepts and insights to non-technical stakeholders.
- Work closely with cross-functional teams, including product, engineering, and business teams, to understand data needs and deliver solutions.
- Communicate findings and recommendations to stakeholders in a clear and concise manner.
Research and Development:
- Stay current with the latest advancements in data science, engineering, and machine learning.
- Experiment with new tools, techniques, and technologies to continuously improve data processes and analytics.
Deployment and Maintenance:
- Deploy and monitor machine learning models in production environments.
- Continuously improve and maintain existing data models and infrastructure.
- Implement best practices for model management and version control.
Qualifications:
Master’s or Ph.D. degree in Computer Science, Data Science, Statistics, Engineering, or a related field.
Experience:
5+ years of experience in data science, data engineering, or a related field.
Proven experience leading data projects and managing teams.
Extensive experience with data analysis, statistical modelling, and machine learning.
Technical Skills:
- Proficiency in programming languages such as Python, R, or Scala.
- Expertise in data processing frameworks like Apache Spark, Hadoop, or similar.
- Strong SQL skills and experience with relational and NoSQL databases.
- Familiarity with cloud platforms such as AWS, Azure, or Google Cloud.
- Advanced knowledge of data visualization tools like Tableau, Power BI, or similar.
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming/configuration
- Critical Thinking
- Time Management