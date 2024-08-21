Data Scientist (JHB / CPT) – Gauteng Johannesburg

Aug 21, 2024

We are seeking an experienced and highly skilled Senior Data Scientist/Engineer to join our team. The ideal candidate will have a robust background in data science and engineering, a proven track record of working with large datasets, and the ability to lead projects and mentor junior team members.

Key Responsibilities:

Data Analysis and Interpretation:

  • Analyze and interpret complex datasets to uncover trends, patterns, and actionable insights.

  • Develop and implement advanced statistical models and machine learning algorithms to solve business problems.

Data Engineering:

  • Design, develop, and maintain scalable data pipelines and architectures.

  • Ensure data quality, integrity, and security across various sources.

  • Optimize data storage solutions for efficiency and performance.

Project Leadership:

  • Lead data science and engineering projects from conception to deployment.

  • Coordinate with cross-functional teams, including product, engineering, and business stakeholders, to ensure successful project delivery.

  • Define project scope, goals, and deliverables that support business objectives.

Mentorship and Collaboration:

  • Mentor and provide guidance to junior data scientists and engineers.

  • Foster a collaborative and innovative team environment.

  • Communicate complex technical concepts and insights to non-technical stakeholders.

  • Work closely with cross-functional teams, including product, engineering, and business teams, to understand data needs and deliver solutions.

  • Communicate findings and recommendations to stakeholders in a clear and concise manner.

Research and Development:

  • Stay current with the latest advancements in data science, engineering, and machine learning.

  • Experiment with new tools, techniques, and technologies to continuously improve data processes and analytics.

Deployment and Maintenance:

  • Deploy and monitor machine learning models in production environments.

  • Continuously improve and maintain existing data models and infrastructure.

  • Implement best practices for model management and version control.

Qualifications:

Master’s or Ph.D. degree in Computer Science, Data Science, Statistics, Engineering, or a related field.

Experience:

5+ years of experience in data science, data engineering, or a related field.

Proven experience leading data projects and managing teams.

Extensive experience with data analysis, statistical modelling, and machine learning.

Technical Skills:

  • Proficiency in programming languages such as Python, R, or Scala.

  • Expertise in data processing frameworks like Apache Spark, Hadoop, or similar.

  • Strong SQL skills and experience with relational and NoSQL databases.

  • Familiarity with cloud platforms such as AWS, Azure, or Google Cloud.

  • Advanced knowledge of data visualization tools like Tableau, Power BI, or similar.

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming/configuration
  • Critical Thinking
  • Time Management

Learn more/Apply for this position