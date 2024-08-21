Desktop Support Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg

We are looking for a dedicated and detail-oriented Desktop Support Engineer to provide desk-side or remote end-user support and service request support. Support will require in-depth knowledge of PC and Apple Hardware, desktop Operating Systems options and settings, and network functionality. In addition, intermediate knowledge of end-user applications is also required.
What you’ll do:
- Maintenance of staff computers printers and general user support
- Monitor problem ticket work queues and interact with management to provide progress updates and closure notification
- Standard PC/printer break-fix tasks
- Some break-fix tasks related to application-specific requests (i.e. installing in-house developed and vendor-specific software, resetting passwords, etc)
- Monitors and evaluates new network and client desktop products; makes recommendations accordingly.
- Answer help desk calls as needed, provide user support remotely as needed, and escalate service tickets to higher-tier technicians when appropriate
- Provide application-level support for standard Microsoft applications as well as application tools deployed on desktops and laptops
- First line Support of various in-house developed applications
- Re-installation of PC’s, up to and including OS-level installs, application installs, execution of local scripts, and physical deployment of hardware
- Support and follow through of all requests that cannot be resolved remotely where a 3rd party vendor needs to do a site visit
- Solid understanding of Mobile device connectivity
Your expertise:
- Minimum of 3 years hands-on Desktop Support experience with Hardware and Software installation experience.
- Microsoft-based Operating Systems, Active Directory, strong experience with PCs, MACs, laptops, and the various Microsoft/Apple productivity applications/products is necessary.
- Solid proficiency in managing and supporting a production-class Corporate Desktop Computing environment. In-depth administration experience working with Enterprise-class software and hardware, Microsoft-based Operating Systems, Active Directory, strong experience with PCs, MACs, laptops, and the various Microsoft/Apple productivity applications / products is necessary.
- Must demonstrate technical aptitude and enthusiasm in the various system technologies and disciplines.
- Technical understanding of enterprise computing and how various components are interrelated is essential.
- Strong written, verbal, analytical, technical, and interpersonal skills are essential.
- Provide strong planning and organizational skills and maintain the ability to effectively handle multiple situations, manage priorities and work with only minimal supervision and direction.
- Utilize strong problem-solving skills. Customer service orientation.
- Must be able to provide a high level of customer service when dealing with frustrated end users.
- Display a strong desire to achieve and attain high levels of both internal and external customer satisfaction.
- Maintain a constant awareness and understanding of emerging technologies and methodologies
Qualifications required:
- A+, N+, (Required)
- MCSE with at least 3 years experience (Required)
- ITIL V3 Foundation (Advantageous)
- Associate degree in Engineering, Computer Science, or other technical disciplines and/or equivalent work experience. (Advantageous)
Competencies required:
- Good interpersonal skills
- Valid Driver’s License Transport
- Superior organizational and time management skills
- Must be prepared to work flexible hours or shifts
- Ability to cope well in a pressurized environment
- High Initiative and problem-solving skills
- Willingness to assist
- Excellent follow-up skills
- Team Player but must be able to work as an individual
Other information applicable to the opportunity:
- Contract Position: 12 Months
- Location: Johannesburg
- Work Environment: Hybrid
Desired Skills:
- Adaptability
- Authenticity
- Partnership
- Ingenuity
- Mastery