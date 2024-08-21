Developer (C#/SQL) – Western Cape Somerset West

ENVIRONMENT:

A dynamic provider of Enterprise Software Solutions seeks the coding talents of a deadline-driven Intermediate C# / SQL Developer who enjoys solving complex problems. Your role will entail App design, critical software testing, troubleshooting operating environments and acting as a Coach & Mentor to join Devs and staff. The successful incumbent will require 4+ years’ SQL Server (2012 – 2018), C#, .Net Core & .Net; 2+ Years’ experience with C# Entity Framework, PowerShell, Bash, VB, CMB, NodeJS, NPM, [URL Removed] Quasar Framework, PHP and at least 1+ Years’ HTML, CSS, JavaScript, jQuery, Docker & Kubernetes. You will also need experience with Network & Web security, API calls, REST & SOAP, Git, GitHub, Advanced Windows & Linux and Cloud Servers.

DUTIES:

Network Administration.

App design.

Critical software testing.

Coding and debugging.

Troubleshooting operating environments e.g., Windows Server Admin, Linux Admin.

Design algorithms.

Design of Spec & Schema of Database.

Manage database systems, DBA, SQL Servers.

Deployment of software systems.

Provide Technical Support and development of documentation.

Act as Coach and Mentor to junior staff, provide training to new and junior staff.

Resolution of Support Tickets logged.

Project Management.

REQUIREMENTS:

Tech Tools –

4+ Years’ experience –

SQL Server (2012, 2012R, 2016, 2018)

C#, .Net Core & .Net Framework

2+ Years’ experience –

C# Entity Framework

Scripting Languages – PowerShell, Bash, VB, CMD

NodeJS, NPM

VueJs Framework, Quasar Framework

PHP

1+ Years’ experience –

HTML experience, CSS & JS (JavaScript), jQuery

Docker, Kubernetes

Additional Experience –

Network security & Web security

API calls, REST & SOAP

Version controlling – Git

Issue Management – GitHub

Advanced knowledge of operating systems: Windows, Linux

Cloud Servers.

ATTRIBUTES:

Analytical and problem-solving skills.

Hungry for knowledge.

Stays up to date with changes in the Programming environment & new languages to exploit new functionality and features.

Stays up to date with technology changes e.g., Machine Learning Developments.

Good communication skills & teamwork.

Problem solving skills.

