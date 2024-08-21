Enterprise Architect – Western Cape Cape Town

Are you a seasoned developer with a passion for leadership and innovation? We’re seeking a talented and motivated Enterprise Architect to join our growing team. The ideal candidate would need to be able to adapt to new technologies quickly and be willing to keep you skills and industry knowledge current.

What you’ll do:

Governance:

Defines and maintains architectural principles, frameworks and standards for the development, deployment and management of application, information, communication and technology infrastructure.

Ensures that the Group ICT architecture aligns with OMSA ICT strategy and is presented and approved through the Group Architecture processes

Governs and assists in the Life Cycle Management of solution to promote adherence to OMSA ICT Principles and synergy across OMEM

Governs and assists core application platform / solution development to ensure conformance to the Group ICT architectural standards.

Governs development, evolution and maintenance of a detailed OMSA ICT architecture through the involvement of relevant stakeholders, as well as key internal and external forums.

Governs the design, enablement and delivery of core application (e.g. PAS) platform migrations

Provides input to OMSA ICT Strategy, Policies and Principles

Provides long-term management of the Group ICT Architecture Strategy

Technical Consultation

Provides consulting to Group Technology project teams and clients.

Researches material, sells concepts and encourages business to assess and refocus both its business and IT strategy. Relationship Management

Establish and manage the relationships with suppliers (both internal and external to OMEM CST), including service and support (SLAs).

Manage stakeholder relationships and engagements.

Participate in, and where appropriate, chair relevant workgroup forums. Vendor Contract Management

Acts on expert advice, and is a key player and sometimes technical leader in large-scale contract negotiations.

Manages the relationship between technology / solution providers and Old Mutual. Experience:

Solid exposure to Insurance Industry from a business perspective – sales, servicing, underwriting, reassurance, product launches, money in/out, claims,

Solid understanding of Insurance products (protection, savings, annuities, wealth)

Good understanding of the different Insurance software solutions available

Very good functional understanding of Insurance, Savings and Investment Platforms.

Well versed in the IT Architecture and Design of Insurance Platforms – ideally exposed to many different architecture and design approaches

Solid background in IT System architecture, design and development.

Solid background in data modelling, database design and data management

Good track record of large scale systems migrations

Good experience in the relevant OM software and hardware

Your expertise:

Matric, plus relevant tertiary qualification, with EA practice certification e.g. Togaf or Zachman

7 years + related Systems Management/ Architecture, Information Management, Infrastructure Management/ Architecture experience.

Proven track record in Enterprise Portal, Web Content Management, Social Media, Online transaction and eCommerce frameworks and Digital solutions.

Experience in broader Financial Services (incl. Banking) would be an advantage.

Experience with IBM Insurance Application Architecture (IAA) framework and/or ACORD Framework will be an advantage

Multi-disciplinary application of wide knowledge spanning business, data and technology

Working knowledge of Financial Project management.

Personal Attributes:

Competencies:

Strategic

Collaboration

Customer First

Execution

Innovation

Leading with Influence • Personal Master

Why work for us?

Want to work for an organization that solves complex real-world problems with innovative software solutions? At iOCO, we believe anything is possible with modern technology, software, and development expertise. We are continuously pushing the boundaries of innovative solutions across multiple industries using an array of technologies.?

You will be part of a consultancy, working with some of the most knowledgeable minds in the industry on interesting solutions across different business domains.?

Our culture of continuous learning will ensure that you will have all the opportunities, tools, and support to hone and grow your craft.?

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

