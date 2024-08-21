FullStack Developer (C# & React) – Cape Town

DescriptionHire Resolve’s client, a reputable software development company based in Cape Town, is currently hiring for the position of Full Stack Developer with expertise in C# and React. As a Full Stack Developer, you will be responsible for developing and maintaining web applications using C# and React, as well as collaborating with cross-functional teams to deliver high-quality software solutions.

Responsibilities

Developing and maintaining web applications using C# and React

Collaborating with product owners, designers, and other stakeholders to gather requirements and develop software solutions

Implementing best practices in software development, including code reviews, automated testing, and documentation

Participating in the entire software development life cycle, from concept and design to testing and deployment

Troubleshooting and resolving software defects and issues

Keeping up to date with industry trends and advancements in software development

Requirements

Language Proficiency: Candidates must be fluent in German, with a minimum proficiency level of C2.

Candidates must be fluent in German, with a minimum proficiency level of C2. At least 3 years of professional experience as a Full-Stack developer in Java and Angular with product or personnel responsibility, with a good knowledge of the according ecosystems

You should have worked with modern Java frameworks, i.e. Spring, Spring Boot and Hibernate

Passion for great software design and coding best practices, including object oriented programming, dependency injection and usage of ORM Knowledge and experience with SQL and NoSQL databases

Knowledge and experience with modern cloud environments: AWS, Google Cloud or Microsoft Azure

You know your way around Git

Experience with modern CI/CD environments like GitHub, GitLab or similar

Practiced Docker and Kubernetes

Familiarity with Agile methodologies

Excellent problem-solving skills

Ability to work independently and handle multiple tasks and projects simultaneously

Benefits

Salary – Negotiable

Connect with us today to apply for this role!

Contact Ambre Nell:

You can reach out to Ambre Nell on LinkedIn or through Hire Resolve.

You can reach out to Ambre Nell on LinkedIn or through Hire Resolve. Email Your Application:

Send your CV to [Email Address Removed] Please use “Full Stack Developer (C# & React)” as your email subject line.

If your application is shortlisted, we will contact you by phone within three days. If not, we will keep your CV on file and reach out to you about future opportunities.

Apply for this job

Desired Skills:

FullStack Developer (C# & React) – Cape Town

FullStack Developer (C# & React) – Cape Town

FullStack Developer (C# & React) – Cape Town

Learn more/Apply for this position