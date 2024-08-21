Functional Analyst

We are looking for a vibrant, analytical and innovative individual to work as a Mid Functional Analyst in an agile, Telco environment.

Responsibilities

Create detailed requirement documentation, user stories, use cases and process flow diagrams.

Facilitate workshops and meetings to gather feedback, resolve conflicts, and make informed decisions.

Foster a collaborative and high-performing team environment, promoting transparency, trust, and open communication.

Review business requirements specification and high technical design specifications.

Create and oversee business and functional requirements specifications (FRS) in support of business processes.

Communicates closely with developers to clarify functional requirements and address any questions or issues.

Support the development team in achieving their goals, providing guidance on best practices and Agile principles.

Collaborates with testing teams to define test cases based on functional requirements.

Encourage a culture of learning, adaptability, and innovation within the team.

Collaborate with stakeholders to elicit, document, and prioritise requirements, user stories, and acceptance criteria.

Conduct interviews, workshops, and research to understand business processes and identify improvement opportunities.

Analyse and prioritise requirements, ensuring they are clear, concise, and aligned with business goals.

Bachelor’s Degree in Business or related field

Minimum of 3-7 years of experience in Business/Functional Analysis or a related field

Experience following an agile methodology

Tools Experience JIRA/Octane, Confluence, draw io, Miro, Canva

Exceptional analytical and conceptual thinking skills

Telco Experience is preferred

Preferred Skills:

Process/continuous improvement.

Facilitation.

Technical proficiency.

Customer Focus.

Modelling and Design.

Problem-Solving.

Proven ability to work independently and as a team member.??

Good communication (written and oral) and interpersonal skills.

Good organizational, multi-tasking, and time-management skills.??

Coaching/mentoring.

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming/configuration

Critical Thinking

Time Management

Learn more/Apply for this position