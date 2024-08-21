Functional Analyst

Aug 21, 2024

We are looking for a vibrant, analytical and innovative individual to work as a Mid Functional Analyst in an agile, Telco environment.

Responsibilities

  • Create detailed requirement documentation, user stories, use cases and process flow diagrams.

  • Facilitate workshops and meetings to gather feedback, resolve conflicts, and make informed decisions.

  • Foster a collaborative and high-performing team environment, promoting transparency, trust, and open communication.

  • Review business requirements specification and high technical design specifications.

  • Create and oversee business and functional requirements specifications (FRS) in support of business processes.

  • Communicates closely with developers to clarify functional requirements and address any questions or issues.

  • Support the development team in achieving their goals, providing guidance on best practices and Agile principles.

  • Collaborates with testing teams to define test cases based on functional requirements.

  • Encourage a culture of learning, adaptability, and innovation within the team.

  • Collaborate with stakeholders to elicit, document, and prioritise requirements, user stories, and acceptance criteria.

  • Conduct interviews, workshops, and research to understand business processes and identify improvement opportunities.

  • Analyse and prioritise requirements, ensuring they are clear, concise, and aligned with business goals.

  • Bachelor’s Degree in Business or related field

  • Minimum of 3-7 years of experience in Business/Functional Analysis or a related field

  • Experience following an agile methodology

  • Tools Experience JIRA/Octane, Confluence, draw io, Miro, Canva

  • Exceptional analytical and conceptual thinking skills

  • Telco Experience is preferred

Preferred Skills:

  • Process/continuous improvement.

  • Facilitation.

  • Technical proficiency.

  • Customer Focus.

  • Modelling and Design.

  • Problem-Solving.

  • Proven ability to work independently and as a team member.??

  • Good communication (written and oral) and interpersonal skills.

  • Good organizational, multi-tasking, and time-management skills.??

  • Coaching/mentoring.

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming/configuration
  • Critical Thinking
  • Time Management

