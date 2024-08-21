We are looking for a vibrant, analytical and innovative individual to work as a Mid Functional Analyst in an agile, Telco environment.
Responsibilities
- Create detailed requirement documentation, user stories, use cases and process flow diagrams.
- Facilitate workshops and meetings to gather feedback, resolve conflicts, and make informed decisions.
- Foster a collaborative and high-performing team environment, promoting transparency, trust, and open communication.
- Review business requirements specification and high technical design specifications.
- Create and oversee business and functional requirements specifications (FRS) in support of business processes.
- Communicates closely with developers to clarify functional requirements and address any questions or issues.
- Support the development team in achieving their goals, providing guidance on best practices and Agile principles.
- Collaborates with testing teams to define test cases based on functional requirements.
- Encourage a culture of learning, adaptability, and innovation within the team.
- Collaborate with stakeholders to elicit, document, and prioritise requirements, user stories, and acceptance criteria.
- Conduct interviews, workshops, and research to understand business processes and identify improvement opportunities.
- Analyse and prioritise requirements, ensuring they are clear, concise, and aligned with business goals.
- Bachelor’s Degree in Business or related field
- Minimum of 3-7 years of experience in Business/Functional Analysis or a related field
- Experience following an agile methodology
- Tools Experience JIRA/Octane, Confluence, draw io, Miro, Canva
- Exceptional analytical and conceptual thinking skills
- Telco Experience is preferred
Preferred Skills:
- Process/continuous improvement.
- Facilitation.
- Technical proficiency.
- Customer Focus.
- Modelling and Design.
- Problem-Solving.
- Proven ability to work independently and as a team member.??
- Good communication (written and oral) and interpersonal skills.
- Good organizational, multi-tasking, and time-management skills.??
- Coaching/mentoring.
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming/configuration
- Critical Thinking
- Time Management