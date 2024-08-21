IT Applications Analyst at Famous Brands – Gauteng Midrand

Responsible for SAGE ERP and all Bespoke systems. Lead the support and maintenance of business information systems. Work with FB Application and Infrastructure team and appointed partners to maximize efficiency and minimize risk to the business. Contribute toward scoping best in class technologies as well as the continued enhancement and maintenance. Assist in the preparation of proposals for budget approval. Research and review business processes to influence and improve Operational Applications. Investigate Software products to accommodate business Requirements. Participate in re-engineering and re-design of business processes and to plan the required changes in the System. Run with individual Projects and be responsible for the delivery of those projects.

Lead the support and maintenance of all financial and operational systems so that they can perform with optimum efficiency, reliability, and usefulness to the user.

Research and review business processes to influence and improve Operational Applications.

Investigate Software products to accommodate business Requirements.

Participate in identifying projects for budget approval.

Knowledge of Integration between ERP and Peripheral Systems

Implement projects and the SLC of Applications

Maintain and support continued day to day operations of current third-party applications integrated to the ERP.

Lead the 1st and 2nd Line support of these systems.

Lead to track and Log periodic scheduled tasks. Ensure successful running of these tasks.

Training fellow users on efficient and proper use of information systems when required.

Checking Training documents and System process documents.

Where necessary, assist in systems administration to ensure optimal use thereof.

As a member of the team, participate in ERP scoping, and any subsequent systems upgrades or replacements from the incumbent ERP

Research and remain in touch with best practices across the industry and communicate innovations where opportunities present themselves.

Perform the necessary due diligence required to achieve positive results.

Support SAGE X3 ERP (SI – Sage Intelligence) reporting, SEI, and Crystal Report Writing.

Lead and do after-hours support as and when it is required for the various Business Units.

Lead and support the ERP and all Bespoke Systems.

Assist and Lead Auditors requirements.

Formal Education

Relevant IT Qualification/Experience

Relevant Financial Qualification/Experience

SAGE X3 ERP certification (advantageous) Experience

Business Analyst Qualification/Experience

Project Management Qualification/Experience

Formal Education

Strong Business Finance and IT background.

Systems administration and support experience

Some Project Management experience

Experience in Integration between ERP and peripheral systems.

SEI Sage Enterprise Intelligence (advantageous)

Good MS SQL scripting (Transact-SQL) Query will be required.

Training experience required in the SAGE ERP with documentation.

Good knowledge and experience of Microsoft applications, including:

Office, SharePoint, Power pivot, Excel, PM, Visio

Crystal Reporting, SAGE Intelligence is required.

An understanding of SSRS and SSIS an advantage

Qlikview Reporting Skills for Analytics an advantage.

MS Power BI Reporting skills for Analytics an advantage

