IT Desktop Support Technician
My client in the manufacturing industry is seeking an IT Desktop Support Technician to join their company. Responsible for IT Desktop Support tasks and coordinating service orientated processes.
Duties include
- Track and co-ordinate all IT service requests
- Follow-up and track incidents and control to ensure that incidents are resolved timeously
- General IT administration
- Basic Project administration
- PC maintenance
- PC updates and upkeep
- Software installation
- MS Office products
- Network, hardware & software monitoring and support for both local and remote sites.
- Desktop support on the company’s internal IT systems
Minimum Requirements
- Minimum Matric certificate and at least A+ and N+ qualifications
- 10 + Years’ experience in a similar position
- Experience in a Service orientated environment
- IT administration and Desktop Support experience
- Active Directory experience.
- Physical ability to do manual labour (install network cables, computers, printers, etc.)
- Have an ability to interact and communicate on all levels
- A positive attitude always striving to be the best
- Ability to prioritize and good time management
Desired Skills:
- Information Technology (IT)
- Installation
- IT System Administration
- Networks