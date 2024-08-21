IT Desktop Support Technician – KwaZulu-Natal Pinetown

IT Desktop Support Technician

My client in the manufacturing industry is seeking an IT Desktop Support Technician to join their company. Responsible for IT Desktop Support tasks and coordinating service orientated processes.

Duties include

Track and co-ordinate all IT service requests

Follow-up and track incidents and control to ensure that incidents are resolved timeously

General IT administration

Basic Project administration

PC maintenance

PC updates and upkeep

Software installation

MS Office products

Network, hardware & software monitoring and support for both local and remote sites.

Desktop support on the company’s internal IT systems

Minimum Requirements

Minimum Matric certificate and at least A+ and N+ qualifications

10 + Years’ experience in a similar position

Experience in a Service orientated environment

IT administration and Desktop Support experience

Active Directory experience.

Physical ability to do manual labour (install network cables, computers, printers, etc.)

Have an ability to interact and communicate on all levels

A positive attitude always striving to be the best

Ability to prioritize and good time management

Desired Skills:

Information Technology (IT)

Installation

IT System Administration

Networks

Learn more/Apply for this position