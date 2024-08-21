IT Network Manager

Job Details

Position: IT Network Manager

Minimum experience Mid-Senior (5-10 years Experience)

Company primary industry: Information Technology and Services

Job functional area: Information Technology

My client offers barista-produced coffee all day, every day, to all their staff at Claremont, Western Cape.

Normal working hours are Mondays to Fridays from 08h00 until 17h00 with a 45-minute lunch break. The company allows employees, by approval of the direct manager, to work flexitime between 07h00 and 18h00.

Job Description

My client is a leading Internet Service Provider (ISP) that connects you to the Internet through high-speed & uncapped fibre solutions, wireless fibre packages and VoIP connections. They work with leading underlying infrastructure providers (including their own)

They are seeking a dynamic IT Technical Network Manager to lead their technology initiatives and drive innovation within their organization. In this role, the successful candidate will be responsible for ensuring that their IT infrastructure, from PCs and laptops to phones and WiFi, remains state-of-the-art, efficient, and fully operational and be at the forefront of maintaining and expanding their ISP’s network, ensuring it is robust, and reliable.

If you possess exceptional networking knowledge and you are passionate about technology and ready to make an impact, we want you on our team

Duties will include but are not limited to the following:

Network Management:

Plan and implement network upgrades with minimal disruption to business operations.

Plan and execute new IT infrastructure projects from concept to completion.

Identify key growth infrastructure areas beneficial to the business unit.

Manage network equipment stock levels to support customer installations, upgrades, or repairs.

Provide technical support for network-related issues to minimise downtime.

Collaborate with the IT team to design and implement network changes aligned with business needs.

Document all network configurations and changes for future reference and troubleshooting.

Maintain and optimise the VOIP platform for clear and reliable communication.

Monitor call quality and system performance, addressing issues promptly.

Oversee backup processes to ensure secure and retrievable critical data.

Regularly test backup systems to confirm data integrity and recovery capabilities.

Implement backup strategies aligned with business continuity and disaster recovery plans.

Explore innovative network improvements and propose implementation approaches.

Investigate new network hardware for potential improvements and provide reporting.

Provide regular reports on network changes and their outcomes.

Monitor network performance, identify areas for improvement, and ensure high availability and reliability.

Technology Management:

Oversee the administration of G Suite components, ensuring optimal configuration and security across all applications such as Gmail, Google Drive, Google Meet, etc.

Manage user accounts, permissions, and settings to maintain a seamless and secure workflow for employees.

Implement G Suite policies to align with company standards and data protection regulations.

Perform regular audits to identify and remove inactive accounts, redundant data, and unnecessary files.

Optimise G Suite storage and organisation for efficient resource utilisation.

Troubleshoot and resolve technical issues related to website functionality, performance, and security.

Monitor website analytics to identify areas for improvement and optimise user experience.

Maintain company websites through regular backups, updates, and security checks to prevent downtime.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in in Information Technology or equivalent

Mikrotik MTCNA/MTCRE/MTCINE certification would be advantageous

Wireless certifications would be advantageous

Experience and knowledge

Proven experience within a similar role

Ensuring the physical network is well planned, documented, redundant and secure

Installing key infrastructure in the network such as core switches and routers

ISP or telecommunications background, management and good understanding of Wireless High-Sites and Fibre Node rooms

Installation of complex cabinets, node rooms and all networking equipment as well as Wireless High-Sites

Experience with Fibre and ethernet technologies

Experience with backup and UPS technologies

Wireless PtP, PtMP and backhaul technologies

Management of wireless commercial and residential client installations

Skills and attributes

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Proven organisational and administration skills

Customer service orientated – ensuring corporate and residential customers are happy

Strong analytical skills for diagnosing and resolving issues.

Ability to prioritise tasks and manage multiple projects simultaneously.

Able to work well within a team and individually

Deadline driven

Results oriented, high energy, self-motivated

Ability to convey technical knowledge, liaise with providers and deal with issues proactively

Specific requirements

Must have a valid drivers licence and reliable vehicle

Clear health record

Clear criminal record

Clear credit record

Contactable references

