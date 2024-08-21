Junior Data Analyst

Hybrid position open for Junior Data Analyst in Century city. Email us if you are interested in joining a company who is passionate about the value of data.

Key Requirements

Degree preferred

Minimum of 2+ years in a Data Analyst position

Good Data Literacy skills

Experience with Data Collection

Previous Data cleaning experience

Ability to perform analytics

Ability to interpretate, visualize and present data

Experience with Scripting (Programming): Python/SQL/EXCEL to collect, clean and analyse data

Understanding of Machine Learning

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed] NOTE: When replying to the advert, also include the reference number in the subject line. Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Python

SQL

