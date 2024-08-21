Hybrid position open for Junior Data Analyst in Century city. Email us if you are interested in joining a company who is passionate about the value of data.
Key Requirements
- Degree preferred
- Minimum of 2+ years in a Data Analyst position
- Good Data Literacy skills
- Experience with Data Collection
- Previous Data cleaning experience
- Ability to perform analytics
- Ability to interpretate, visualize and present data
- Experience with Scripting (Programming): Python/SQL/EXCEL to collect, clean and analyse data
- Understanding of Machine Learning
