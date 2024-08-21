Junior SOC Analyst at Parvana Recruitment

Client Details:

Our client is a reputable provider offering cyber security consulting, technology integration, and managed security services. As a member of their inclusive and diverse team, you will have the freedom to work with innovation and flexibility. The collaborative environment allows you to learn from experienced colleagues and continuously develop your professional skills. Our client’s ongoing growth reflects their commitment to delivering high-quality cyber security, productivity, and mobility solutions to various industries and businesses of all sizes.

What you will be doing:

Show enthusiasm for learning and actively seek out professional mentorship.

Engage with client environments and build strong relationships with stakeholders to enhance communication.

Proactively monitor security systems, analyse logs and traffic patterns, and respond effectively to alerts and incidents.

Continuously refine and enhance use-cases and playbooks for improved security responses.

Develop expertise in automating notification, response, and remediation processes.

Work closely with senior analysts, IT teams, and stakeholders during investigations, incident management, and to provide insightful recommendations.

Participate in threat hunting activities and respond to intelligence feeds with actionable measures.

Contribute to the development of security dashboards and streamline reporting processes.

Stay informed about the latest developments in cybersecurity and actively share knowledge with the team.

Provide comprehensive support across multiple customer environments simultaneously.

What you need:

Pursuing or holding an industry-standard certification (e.g., Microsoft, CompTIA, SANS, CREST, ISC2).

6 months to 1 year of relevant experience.

Genuine passion for security.

Strong communication and interpersonal skills.

Effective time management, task prioritisation, and multitasking abilities.

Basic knowledge of networking.

Familiarity with Windows and Linux systems.

Understanding of common malware types.

Knowledge of any of the following would be highly advantageous:

Knowledge and skills in analysing network traffic.

Basic understanding of cloud computing, architecture, and security.

Hands-on experience with SIEM, SOAR, and EDR systems.

Proficiency in interacting with personnel across multiple organisations and building strong relationships.

Understanding of the different stages of the Cyber Kill Chain.

Understanding of the MITRE ATT&CK Framework.

Familiarity with Tenable products and solutions.

Experience with Microsoft Sentinel and the Microsoft Security stack.

