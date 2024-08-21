Mid Developer (JHB/CPT) – Gauteng Johannesburg

Aug 21, 2024

The Mid Developer will work closely with the Senior Developer to manage both front-end and back-end development processes, implementing solutions from conception to final product according to business needs. The Mid Developer is required to implement and oversee the design, develop and maintenance of fully-fledged and functioning platforms.

Key Responsibilities

  • Work within a Software Development team, following Agile development methodologies.

  • Work with Project management and solution architects to estimate and scope out projects.

  • Work with Creative team during planning, discovery, and production phase.

  • Work with both front-end and back-end development teams to create and optimize solutions.

  • Optimizing code for performance.

  • Comment code and produce documentation to industry standards as needed.

  • Produce code to the highest standards while adhering to industry accepted architecture and design pattern techniques and methodologies (e.g., MVC, SOA, OOP, DI etc.)

  • Defining and developing API’s.

  • Contribute to the analysis and design of software products and tools.

  • Evaluate and advise on the technical feasibility.

  • Create quality prototypes for a clearer understanding of UI designs.

  • Test and confirm software is fit for purpose with intended audiences.

  • Recommend and implement refinements and improvements.

  • Follow formal Software Engineering best-practices.

  • Mentoring and guiding team members.

  • Monitoring and measuring customer experience and KPIs.

  • Managing periodic reporting on the progress to the management and the customer.

  • Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or equivalent experience.

Experience

  • At least 5+ years of experience in building Applications.

  • At least 4+ years of experience with React, TypeScript.

  • Good understanding of OOPs concepts.

  • Strong hands-on knowledge on HTML5, CSS3, ES6+.

  • Strong understanding of the React Virtual DOM, JSX and API.

  • Hands on experience on REST APIs, GraphQL and WebSocket.

  • Experience with a State-management framework like Redux (with middleware) or MobX.

  • Understanding of cloud-based technologies, Azure, SQL and relational databases, SOAP and REST Web-Services, JSON, XML, MSAL.

  • Comfortable with concepts like Container/Presentation components, Higher Order Components.

  • Worked with UI libraries like Material-UI, Semantic UI, Bootstrap or similar.

  • Good understanding of CSS in JS, aka scoped-css or Styled Components.

  • Unit testing with Karma + Mocha or Jest.

  • Experience on working with frontend build systems and automating the same using Grunt / Gulp.

  • Experience on MVC frameworks (Backbone.js, or similar) and knowledge of common JavaScript design patterns will be good to have.

  • Experience of working with server-side JavaScript frameworks based on Node.js

  • Exposure to Style Guides, Atomic Design.

  • Exposure to Scrum and Agile methodologies.

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming/configuration
  • Critical Thinking
  • Time Management

Learn more/Apply for this position