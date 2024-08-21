NYDA, ALX look to combat youth unemployment

In response to South Africa’s escalating youth unemployment crisis, ALX and the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) have announced a transformative partnership ahead of World Entrepreneurship Day today (21 August).

The collaboration is set to equip South Africa’s youth with the digital and entrepreneurial skills necessary to drive economic growth and address the country’s alarming unemployment rate.

Youth unemployment in South Africa has reached a critical point with over 66,5% of the 15 to 34 age group currently unemployed – the highest rate globally, and nearly double the national unemployment rate of 34,5%.

According to the latest Statistics SA Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS), youth aged 15 to 24 years and 25 to 34 years continue to experience the highest unemployment rates at 60,8% and 41,7% respectively.

The glaring figures within South Africa’s youth unemployment challenge underscore the urgent need for innovative and alternative solutions to empower young South Africans with the skills and opportunities required to succeed in today’s digital economy.

The partnership between ALX and the NYDA will leverage the combined strengths of the two organisations to make high-quality digital learning resources in IT, management, and business available to South Africa’s youth.

The goal is clear: to develop leadership skills, bolster entrepreneurship, and promote technological advancement among the nation’s young people – ultimately contributing to a more robust and resilient economy.

Waseem Carrim, CEO of the NYDA, emphasises the importance of this collaboration: “In a country where youth unemployment is of great concern the need to empower young people with digital skills is more critical than ever. Our partnership with ALX will provide our youth with the tools and knowledge needed to participate in the digital economy ensuring that they are not left behind in this constantly evolving world that’s heavily driven by technology.”

One of the partnership’s key objectives is to drive awareness of ALX’s fully-sponsored, cutting-edge tech training and career programmes. The programmes include Virtual Assistant, AI Career Essentials, and Professional Foundations courses which are provided through online and in-person training.

Divesh Sooka, GM of ALX South Africa, says: “Our mission at ALX is to bridge the digital divide by removing barriers to entry for African youth. By partnering with the NYDA, we aim to reach even more young people – providing them with access to world-class education that is not only accessible and affordable, but also tailored to the demands of the global digital economy.”

The partnership will scale and innovate ALX’s digital courses and leadership programmes across the NYDA’s online platforms. By standardising and expanding the reach of ALX’s leadership curricula, the collaboration will enable more youngsters to harness the power of technology to establish and grow their businesses or secure meaningful employment.

Geographic remoteness, security risks, and lack of financial resources continue to hinder access to learning content and lifelong learning opportunities for many young South Africans, particularly in rural areas and marginalised communities. This partnership will make ALX’s programmes widely available ensuring that even the most disadvantaged youth have the opportunity to build a better future.

One of the collaboration’s strategic goals is to educate young people about the many opportunities within the digital economy and demonstrate how ALX’s programmes can propel and future-proof their careers. By focusing on recruitment and outreach, the partnership will increase the number of South African youth enrolling in these tech training courses – expanding their career prospects and contributing to national economic growth.

By 2025, ALX aims to impact the lives of 2-million young Africans through its training programmes – with a target of reaching 3-million by 2030. This ambitious vision aligns with the NYDA’s mandate to advance youth development and economic participation ensuring that South Africa’s youth are not only participants, but leaders in the global digital economy.

“Partnerships between the private and public sectors that place youth at the centre of innovation and development are now more crucial than ever,” says Carrim. “Our collaboration represents a significant step forward in realising the potential of South Africa’s young people and driving broader economic growth.”